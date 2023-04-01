Pet Shop Boys announce new hit singles collection

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Pet Shop Boys have announced they’re releasing a new collection that will comprise all the singles from their long career.

SMASH – The Singles 1985-2020 will bring together the complete collection of their singles from across 35 years of the duo’s acclaimed career.

Available in a variety of formats, the collection will be released on June 16 via Parlophone. The package includes all Pet Shop Boys’ hits starting with their debut single West End Girls and continuing through such iconic tracks as Love Comes Quickly, It’s a Sin, Always on My Mind, Being Boring, Suburbia, Opportunities, What have I done to deserve this?, Rent and Heart.

Hit singles released between 1993-2003 include Go West, Se a Vida é (that’s the way life is), New York City Boy”, Can You Forgive Her?, I Don’t Know What You Want But I Can’t Give It Any More and Single Bilingual, while songs released in the most recent period of their career include The Pop Kids, Monkey Business, Dreamland, Love Etc., I’m with Stupid, Vocal and their most recent single I don’t Wanna.

The collection will be available in a variety of formats including 3CD box set, 6LP vinyl box set and digitally, as well as two special limited-edition formats available exclusively via the Pet Shop Boys’ store – 6LP white vinyl box set and 3-cassette box set. A 3CD/2Blu-ray edition will also be released which includes the complete video collection of the singles.

Pet Shop Boys, who just shared they’re hard at work on a new album, commented on the decision to create a new hit collection.

“As we start work on a new album, and later this year continue our ‘Dreamworld’ greatest hits tour, it seems like a good time to take stock and bring together every single we’ve released.”

Ahead of SMASH, Pet Shop Boys will publish the 2023 edition of their Annually book on April 14. This year’s 64-page hardback book will include an exclusive CD EP titled Lost, comprising four tracks recorded in 2015. The new music will also be available on digital formats.

The duo has previously released several hits collections. In 1991 they released Discography which included all their hits to date alongside a few new tracks. A second greatest hits collection came in 2003 with PopArt. The band have also put out several collections of their b-sides and remixes.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.