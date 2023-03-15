Pet Shop Boys begin work on new album with producer James Ford

Pet Shop Boys have announced they’ve begun work on their next album and this time round they’re collaborating with producer James Ford.

The upcoming record will be the fifteenth in the duo’s long career. Their debut album Please was released in 1985, and their most recent work Hotspot came out in early 2020.

There’s no name yet for the upcoming work, but it’s sure to have a one word title like all the band’s previous works which all have single word titles including Actually, Behaviour, Yes, Nightlife, Bilingual, Fundamental, and Very.

Pet Shop Boys announced they’d be working with producer Ford via a post to their social media channels that showed a studio filled with electronic equipment, and a statement saying it was their first day in the studio.

James Ford first came to prominence as a member of indie band Simian, and it’s electronic offshoot Simian Mobile Disco. He has produced some of the most acclaimed albums of the last two decades including Klaxons Mercury Music Prize winning Myths of the Near Future, as well as albums by Artic Monkeys, Peaches, Florence and the Machine, Little Boots, Beth Ditto, Jessie Ware, Gorillaz, Foals, Depeche Mode and Perth’s Methyl Ethel.

Later this year Ford will release his first solo album The Hum on the highly respected Warp label.

Pet Shop Boys last three albums Electric, Super and Hotspot were produced by Stuart Price, who collaborated with Madonna on her Confessions on a Dance Floor album.

Over their long career the duo have notched up an impressive list of collaborations including working with Bobby Orlando, Rollo Armstrong from Faithless, David Morales, Craig Armstrong, Harold Faltermeyer, Shep Pettibone, Trevor Horn, Andrew Dawson and Brian Higgins.

