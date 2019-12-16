Pet Shop Boys reveal special bonus disc on new album

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Pet Shop Boys have revealed that a special bonus disc version of their forthcoming album will be available, as well as a cassette version.

Hotspot, will be available to purchase in two additional formats: on cassette and a 2-disc deluxe CD version, which includes an instrumental version of the whole album on the second disc.

It’s not the first time the band have created an instrumental version of one of their albums, their 2010 record Elysium, also came in an instrumental format.

If you pre-order the new album via the Pet Shop Boys online store, a complimentary limited edition print of the Hotspot artwork will also be included – hand-signed by Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe. The print will also be available to those who have already pre-ordered the album via the Pet Shop Boys online store. This limited offer ends at midnight on Christmas Eve.

Hotspot will be released on 24th January 2020. The album was mostly written and recorded in Berlin and Los Angeles and produced and mixed by Stuart Price. It features 10 brand new Tennant/Lowe tracks including the singles Burning the heather and Dreamland featuring Years & Years.

Hotspot will be the band’s fourteenth studio album, and their third in a trilogy produced by Stuart Price. Price is well known for his production work with Kylie, Madonna and The Scissor Sisters.

Last week the Pet Shop Boys released Decide a b-side from the new project.

OIP Staff