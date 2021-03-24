Peta Credlin claims “gay orgies” used to take place in Parliament House

Tony Abbott’s former Chief of Staff, Peta Credlin, has claimed that Liberal staffers used to hold gay orgies in parliament house.

Credlin made the claim this evening on her Sky News program. It follows a report from Channel Ten in which a whistleblower shared photos of Liberal staffers in lewd conduct, including one of where a man masturbated over the desk of a female MP.

The man also claimed that MPs and staffers regularly used the parliament’s secluded prayer room for sexual encounters and that staff were asked to bring male sex workers into the building to pleasure MPs.

Credlin said in the past one man, who did not feature in the photos and videos released this week, had been fired for “disloyalty”. When his desk was cleared out, Credlin said evidence was found that showed he was organising “gay orgies” to take place during Question Time, when most MPs are in the chamber. Credlin said the orgies involved staffers from the Liberal party, but other parties as well.

The political staffer turned TV presenter also claimed that the man who has been fired this week over the masturbation video had previously been fired during her time running Tony Abbott’s office.

“The man sacked by the Morrison Government this week for his disgusting acts on an MPs desk and its distribution on a little chat group. How do you even think about doing that sort of crap at work,” she said.

“That bloke I demanded to be sacked years earlier. Now that bloke, he’s not the same as the man I told you about with the orgies, but the bloke who was sacked this week was someone I sacked years earlier.”

Credlin alleged that the man was responsible for media reports that described her as being a “bitch”.

“He never forgave me for it. He backgrounded to journalists about me that I was a bitch, too tough, all the things you’ve heard before,” she said.

Credlin said former Prime Minister Tony Abbott had removed poor performing staff members and it was only after he was replaced by Malcolm Turnbull and then current Prime Minister Scott Morrison that the staff were re-hired.

Credlin said that she was aware of all of the identities of the men appearing in the Channel Ten report, including the name of the minister who allegedly hired sex workers.

“The other three that Peter van Onselen broke in his story this week, I know who you are. I see you,” she said.

“The former minister who is alleged to have male prostitutes delivered to Parliament House … the former minister? I see you too.”

While the TV host did not name the men, she said she was no longer going to stay quiet.

