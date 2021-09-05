Pete Buttigieg and Chasten Glezman Buttigieg welcome son and daughter

Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten Gllezman Buttigeieg have announced the arrival of a son and a daughter.

The US Secretary of Transport announced the arrival of the children via his social media sharing their names are Penelope Rose and Joseph August.

“Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents,” Buttigieg wrote.

Buttigieg is the first openly gay person to be a member of the US cabinet, and previously ran for President. The couple announced they were to become parents via adoption last month.

While the news dropped on Father’s Day in Australia, in the USA Father’s Day is celebrated earlier in the year.

The politician came out in 2015 when he was serving as the Mayor of South Bend, Indiana. He married his school teacher husband in 2018.

OIP Staff

