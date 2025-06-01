Philip La Rosa shares new music that has a dark rich emotional development

After a three-year hiatus, local Western Australian singer-songwriter Philip La Rosa is returning to the music scene with a series of new releases. Spearheaded by The Impossible in March, La Rosa has been

wracking up Spotify streams and the media, making him one to watch in 2025.

During his break, La Rosa found his spark again – working alongside local music composer, Nic Rollo – reigniting his love for music and collaboration, going on to partner with writers, poets, music composers, and fellow musicians.

La Rosa’s soundscape is charting its own blend of contemporary pop, with elements of RnB and electronic

motifs.

Philip La Rosa photographed by Corey Harrison.

This path of experimentalism, passion, and eclectic soundscapes lead to the release of Bittersweet – a song comprised of various poems from La Rosa’s friend, Joshua Britiffe.

Blueprints, the third instalment of La Rosa’s new sound, is a poignant ballad that delves into the depths of

heartache and betrayal.

Inspired by a personal experience of losing a long-time friend due to dishonesty, this song is a raw and honest reflection of the pain and healing that comes with broken relationships.



Recorded in Nic Rollo’s local studio in Perth, Blueprints showcases La Rosa’s emotional tenacity and

musical prowess, making it a standout track in his discography.

Philip La Rosa photographed by Corey Harrison.

While we haven’t heard new music from La Rosa for a while, he’s been working hard and had a stock of tracks lined up to release throughout 2025.

Take a listen to his latest offerings.

Stay up to date with the upcoming releases from Philip La Rosa at his website.