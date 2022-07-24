Pinnacle Foundation offers opportunities for young LGBTQA+ Australians

Australia’s leading charity supporting LGBTIQ+ young Australians to secure a university or TAFE education, The Pinnacle Foundation, has announced it will support a record number of scholars in 2023.

The Pinnacle Foundation will fund approximately 80 scholars throughout their tertiary studies. Each scholar is carefully matched with a mentor who will have walked the scholar’s path. For a scholar studying a four-year degree course, the total multi-year scholarship will be valued at $26,000.

Pinnacle Foundation scholarships are awarded to young LGBTIQ+ Australians who have been disadvantaged or faced setbacks because of how they identify, empowering them to realise their full potential and to contribute fully to society.

Applications for the next round of scholarships open on 1 July and close on 31 August, and The Pinnacle Foundation is encouraging young LGBTIQ+ Aussies across all disciplines to apply – from law, medicine and engineering to health science, sports science, nursing, the arts, and marketing, advertising and communication.

The Pinnacle Foundation also has a special focus on First Nations LGBTIQ+ youth, as well as those from rural, regional, and remote areas, to help them reclaim their path via its unique program of educational scholarships combined with mentoring.

This year’s growth to a record number of scholarships has come off the back of significant support from corporate and philanthropic organisations including Commonwealth Bank, BHP, Rio Tinto, The Sir James McNeill Trust and the Sidney Myer Fund, as well as individual donors across the country who are committed to fostering a richer, more diverse and inclusive society with visible LGBTIQ+ role models.

Pinnacle Foundation CEO & managing director, Andrew Staite, said, “We are thrilled to be able to support a record number of scholars in 2023, many who have faced family, faith and community rejection just because of how they identify. Every scholar will be carefully matched with a mentor to support them to realise their full potential.”

“We are extremely grateful for, and totally reliant upon, the support we receive from our corporate and philanthropic partners and generous individual donors to deliver the Pinnacle Foundation program. It is wonderful to see corporate Australia increasingly recognising the importance of fostering inclusive workplaces, where everyone’s contribution is fairly celebrated, employees feel safe to be themselves and belong.

“We thank all our partners and donors, many who fund specially named multi-year Pinnacle Foundation scholarships and look forward to seeing this year’s scholarship applications.” Staite said.

Applications for Pinnacle Foundation 2023 scholarships close on 31 August. For more information and to apply visit their website.

