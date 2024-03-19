PM Anthony Albanese threatens to shelve religious discrimination bills

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has reportedly told his Labor colleagues he will walk away from Labor’s commitment to introduce Religious Discrimination laws unless there is bipartisan agreement to bring about reasonable change.

A long-awaited report from the Australian Law Reform Commission is due to be tabled in parliament on Thursday. The report will suggest different legislative approaches the government may take on this issue. The report has been with Attorney General Mark Butler since last December.

The long running saga over Australia’s lack of protections for religious beliefs, coupled with religious bodies having broad exemptions that allow them to discriminate against LGBTIQA+ people on the basis of religious beliefs has been a thorn in the side of successive Australian governments.

The issue was highlighted as needing to be addressed in the wake of the 2017 postal vote that showed Australians supported marriage equality. Then Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull placated conservative voices by commissioning an inquiry led by former Attorney General Philip Ruddock.

The Ruddock Review suggested several ways that additional protections could be introduced, but also highlighted that LGBTIQA+ youth and teachers were exposed to discrimination in religious schools.

The Morrison Government had several stabs at creating legislation but attempts to introduce new laws saw a schism in the party which led to several members crossing the floor and voting against the government.

After an embarrassing falling out with moderate backbenchers in the Liberal Party, Morrison never returned to the issue. One prominent member of the party labelled the attempt to pass the the laws a “shemozzle“, something Anthony Albanese will also be wanting to avoid.

Peter Dutton says the government needs to release detailed legislation first

Opposition leader Peter Dutton has refused to offer support without seeing the legislation in detail, accusing Prime Minister Albanese of trying to blame the opposition for the lack of progress on the issue.

“He’s looking for a way to crash this before the legislation has already been released,” Peter Dutton said today. “He’s trying to find an out on a topic he doesn’t want to get anywhere near.”

“And he’s walking both sides of the street as this prime minister does.”

Michaelia Cash suggests government will bring in blasphemy law with prison sentences

Shadow Attorney General Michaelia Cash spoke about the proposed legislation during an appearance on Sky News on Sunday saying she had heard that the Albanese Government was planning to rush through the changes without holding an inquiry into the effects the legislation might have.

Senator Cash said another inquiry was needed. “That is completely and utterly, totally unacceptable. There’s a real risk here that religious schools will not be able to conduct themselves in accordance with their value.”

The western Australian senator also suggested that the government was planning on bringing in anti-vilification laws, but also blasphemy laws with criminal penalties. There is however no evidence that this is occurring.

“Could you just criticise someone’s religion, someone takes offence and you’re off to jail?” Senator Cash asked.

“We must have a senate inquiry into this because ultimately I just want religious schools to be able to operate in accordance with their values, their doctrines and beliefs. This is all about families and the choices they make to send their children to these schools.

In a statement today Senator Cash said she was concerned the proposed laws would significantly impact freedom of speech in Australia.

In an opinion piece published in The West Australian Senator Cash suggested that parents who send their children to religious-based private schools would likely see an increase in their school fees because the schools would have to spend more on defending litigation under the yet-to-be-see legislation.

Senator Cash argued that religious exemptions from anti-discrimination laws were needed for every role within a school and it extended into their lives and relationships.

“The reason so many families are sending their children to religious schools is because of the values and the ethos that run through every part of that school community.

“For many schools, this means that every member on the staff — from the gardener to the maths teacher to the principal — models that faith every day, in their bearing, life and relationships.” Senator Cash wrote.

Graeme Watson

