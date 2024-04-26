Join Dykes on Bikes for Pride in the Piazza

Today is Lesbian Visibility Day, an occasion that’s grown to become Lesbian Visibility Week, marked each year from 22 – 28 April.

An iconic lesbian institution with a deep, powerful connection to LGBTIQA+ history, are hosting a special celebration this Sunday.

Dykes on Bikes WA are teaming up with Pride WA and WestPride Archives for Pride in the Piazza, a celebration of all things DOB.

The special event will feature a bike display and a panel discussion with members from Perth, Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, exploring the history of the Dykes on Bikes and why they lead our Pride parades.

There’s also a bike competition with prizes to be won. Of course, the bikers will also be taking a spin around the streets of Northbridge.

Join Dykes on Bikes WA for Pride in the Piazza on Sunday 28 April from 11:45am. For more, head to Facebook.

Images: Daniel James Grant (Pride Parade 2023)