Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Join Dykes on Bikes for Pride in the Piazza

Community

Today is Lesbian Visibility Day, an occasion that’s grown to become Lesbian Visibility Week, marked each year from 22 – 28 April.

An iconic lesbian institution with a deep, powerful connection to LGBTIQA+ history, are hosting a special celebration this Sunday.

- Advertisement -

Dykes on Bikes WA are teaming up with Pride WA and WestPride Archives for Pride in the Piazza, a celebration of all things DOB.

The special event will feature a bike display and a panel discussion with members from Perth, Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, exploring the history of the Dykes on Bikes and why they lead our Pride parades.

There’s also a bike competition with prizes to be won. Of course, the bikers will also be taking a spin around the streets of Northbridge.

Join Dykes on Bikes WA for Pride in the Piazza on Sunday 28 April from 11:45am. For more, head to Facebook.

Images: Daniel James Grant (Pride Parade 2023)

Latest

Culture

Oz Comic-Con returns to Perth this May

0
The expo will take over the Perth Exhibition and Convention Centre on May 11 & 12 with pop culture stars, cosplay, competitions and more!
Culture

Review | ‘Barracking for the Umpire’ is a layered storytelling experience

0
Don't miss this great production from local writer Andrea Gibbs.
Culture

Los Bitchos ‘La Bomba’ sounds like a classic 80’s Turkish Psych Jam

0
We love this new song from British band Los Bitchos
News

UK: New war memorial will honour LGBT people who served

0
The creation of the memorial was a key recommendation of a 2023 report.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Oz Comic-Con returns to Perth this May

0
The expo will take over the Perth Exhibition and Convention Centre on May 11 & 12 with pop culture stars, cosplay, competitions and more!
Culture

Review | ‘Barracking for the Umpire’ is a layered storytelling experience

0
Don't miss this great production from local writer Andrea Gibbs.
Culture

Los Bitchos ‘La Bomba’ sounds like a classic 80’s Turkish Psych Jam

0
We love this new song from British band Los Bitchos
News

UK: New war memorial will honour LGBT people who served

0
The creation of the memorial was a key recommendation of a 2023 report.
History

On This Gay Day | Blues singer Ma Rainey was born

0
Blues singer Ma Rainey is remembered for her groundbreaking references to same-sex relationships.

Oz Comic-Con returns to Perth this May

OUTinPerth -
The expo will take over the Perth Exhibition and Convention Centre on May 11 & 12 with pop culture stars, cosplay, competitions and more!
Read more

Review | ‘Barracking for the Umpire’ is a layered storytelling experience

Graeme Watson -
Don't miss this great production from local writer Andrea Gibbs.
Read more

Los Bitchos ‘La Bomba’ sounds like a classic 80’s Turkish Psych Jam

OUTinPerth -
We love this new song from British band Los Bitchos
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture