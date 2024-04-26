Oz Comic-Con returns to Perth this May



An exciting line-up of stars from across the realms of pop culture are touching down in Perth for Oz Comic-Con very soon.

The expo will take over the Perth Exhibition and Convention Centre (PCEC) on May 11 & 12, with everything from film activations to hands-on opportunities with unreleased games and celebrity Q&As.

The team have revealed that voice actors Aaron Dismuke (Fullmetal Alchemist, RWBY, My Hero Academic) and Sarah Wiedenheft (Dragon Ball Super, Chainsaw Man, Black Clover) will be joining fans in Perth, alongside stuntman Tait Fletcher (The Mandalorian, Breaking Bad) and actor Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica, Lucifer, Mass Effect).

PCEC will also be overflowing with local writers, illustrators and other creators, eager to meet new fans and share their knowledge.

There will also be a showcase of cosplay, of course, with the Australian Championships of Cosplay highlighting talent from across the country.

And that’s not all! Attendees can also join in lip sync and So You Think You Can Dance competitions, free play gaming, workshops and retail offerings galore.

Oz Comic-Con is at PCEC on 11 – 12 May. For tickets and more info, head to ozcomiccon.com

Images: Andrew Lee