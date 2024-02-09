PNAU give Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ a makeover

The revival of Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Murder on the Dancefloor continues with a fresh new remix from Aussie dance merchants PNAU.

Since the film Saltburn prominently featured the song the 2001 hit has returned to the top of the charts, and it’s also received an acclaimed cover from Royel Otis on Triple J’s Like a Version segment.

Now a new remix has arrived that gives the tune a sweet dub element, more strings, and additional musical flourishes.

Ellis-Bextor will also be coming to Australia when she tours alongside Take That, dates were announced earlier this week.

OIP Staff

