Take That are coming down under with Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Take That will be playing their first shows in Australia since 2017 and they’re bringing Sophie Ellis-Bextor along for the ride.

The band, who are now a trio, will play shows across Australia this October and November. It’ll be a combination of area performances and appearances under the A Day on A Green banner.

The tour will begin at Perth’s RAC Arena on Wednesday 30 October, then the band will hit the road, playing shows at Peter Lehmann Wines in the Barossa Valley, Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena and Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.

They’ll then head to the Hunter Valley’s Bimbadgen and Sirromet Wines in Queensland’s Mount Cotton. New Zealand will say farewell to Take That on their final antipodean show at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Thursday 14 November.

Australian Idol host Ricki-Lee will join them for the vineyard shows with her new album coming out in coming months.

The band have always had a huge LGBTIQA+ following and their early videos were some of the most homoerotic ever created, but the band’s reputation recently took a big dent when it was revealed one of their members had shared and liked social media comments that were anti-transgender.

In a statement announcing the tour Take That said they were excited to be making another trip to Australia and New Zealand.

“We are so looking forward to coming back to Australia and New Zealand later this year, our first live shows over there since 2017! And we are honoured that Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be joining us. It’s going to be great to see everyone again and perform the songs from our new album This Life, as well as all the favourites, and a few surprises! We can’t wait…see you all soon” the band said.

The band’s new album hit the top of the British charts upon it’s released last year. ​It’s the ninth album in their career that began all the way back in 1990.

The first track from the album was the country-tinged single Windows.

The album was recorded in Savanah, Georgia and the band have described how the location led to them embracing a lot of local influences in their work. The band already toured their new album around the UK and Europe with the show described as ‘relentlessly energetic’.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor is enjoying a career resurgence

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has had a career revival in 20234 with her song Murder on the Dancefloor zooming back up the charts thanks to its inclusion in the film Saltburn.

People are also loving Australian band Royel Otis who delivered a different take on the tune when they dropped by Triple J’s Like a Version segment.

Ellis-Bextor has announced that her forthcoming eighth studio album will see her make a return to the dance and pop sphere. Over her career she’s oscillated between genres with many of works exploring folk and indie sounds.

Out inPerth chatted to Sophie Ellis-Bextor back in 2020 and she spoke about her love of all types of music, and how she’s collaborated with many different musicians during her career.

Here’s the details of the tour.

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRESALE

​via frontiertouring.com/takethat

​Runs 48 hours from: Wednesday 7 February (3pm local time)

​or until presale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

​Begins: Tuesday 13 February (1pm local time)

WEDNESDAY 30 OCTOBER

​RAC Arena | Perth WA

​ ticketek.com.au

SATURDAY 2 NOVEMBER

​Peter Lehmann Wines | Barossa Valley SA – a day on the green

​ adayonthegreen.com.au

WEDNESDAY 6 NOVEMBER

​Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne VIC

​ ticketek.com.au

THURSDAY 7 NOVEMBER

​Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney NSW

​ ticketek.com.au

SATURDAY 9 NOVEMBER

​Bimbadgen | Hunter Valley NSW – a day on the green

​ adayonthegreen.com.au

SUNDAY 10 NOVEMBER

​Sirromet Wines | Mount Cotton QLD – a day on the green

​adayonthegreen.com.au

THURSDAY 14 NOVEMBER

​Spark Arena | Auckland NZ

​ ticketmaster.co.nz

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.