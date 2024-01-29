Everybody’s loving this Royel Otis cover of a Sophie Ellis-Bextor tune

Filed under Culture Posted by admin

We adored Royel Otis when they brought out their single Fried Rice late last year, now everyone’s discovering the Sydney duo thanks to their recent appearance on Triple J’s Like a Version segment.

They decided to give Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s dance tune Murder on the Dancefloor an indie rework. The sing has had a second lease of life after being prominently featured in the film Saltburn.

Their jangle guitar version of the song has racked up over 1.3 million views on YouTube over the last 10 days and has filled TikTok streams. Their energetic take on the tune has been so popular they’ve responded to fans requests and now made it available to purchase via iTunes.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has given praise to their version to, posting a clip of the song and applause emojis to her X account.

The band was formed in 2019 by Royel Maddell and Otis Pavlovic. They have released three EPs and their debut studio album Pratts & Pain is due to be released on 16th February.

Take a listen to their version – they definitely don’t kill the groove.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.