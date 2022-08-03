Podcast shares LGBTIQ+ elder experiences for aged care workers

A new podcast is sharing the lived experiences of older LGBTQIA+ people with aged care and support workers to help make services more inclusive.

Ageing Fabulously is presented by LGBTIQ+ Health Australia’s Silver Rainbow program, with the aim of giving aged care workers easy access to issues that matter to LGBTQIA+ elders accessing these services.

The Silver Rainbow program was established to improve the understanding of aged care workers of isolation, stigma and violence often experienced by older members of our communities. The initiative partners with LGBTIQ+ community-controlled organisations across Australia to deliver training to the aged care workforce to educate and promote inclusive practice to meet the needs of LGBTI older people.

The program also works with aged care organisations to build their capacity to deliver culturally safe services through the development of inclusive policies and procedures in line with the Aged Care Quality and Safety Standards, and the Aged Care Diversity Framework and action plans.

The short 15-minute podcast episodes are hosted by writer and theatre maker Maeve Marsden (she/her), who delves into the LGBTI acronym, inclusive language and pronouns, families of choice, and palliative care. Each episode focuses on practical tips and workplace examples that will assist aged care workers in providing aged care services to LGBTI older people.

LGBTIQ+ Health Australia CEO Nicky Bath says LGBTI older people need safe and affirming care, and aged care workers need to be given the knowledge and language to help provide that care.

“The Ageing Fabulously podcast gives these busy and dedicated workers this important information in an easy-to-digest format,” Bath said.

“The Silver Rainbow team produced this innovative podcast in consultation with experts, aged care workers and LGBTI older people to ensure that both expertise and lived experience are combined in a way that aged care workers get the information they need to provide safe and affirming care.”

Silver Rainbow Presents: Ageing Fabulously is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

