Police arrest more teens in case relating to dating app assaults

Police have shared that another two boys have been arrested over a series of alleged assaults and robberies that occurred in recent days where the victims were targeted via gay dating apps.

Two boys, aged 15 and 16, appeared in Perth children’s court on Thursday and were remanded in custody. While later in the day police shared a 16 and a 17-year-old, both from Hamilton Hill, had also been charged over the same incidents.

Police allege that two separate attacks occurred when the group used the dating app Grindr to lure men to vacant land near a park in the southern Perth suburb of South Lake.

Prosecutors told the court today that the accused had posed as a man on Grindr to lure their victims to the remote location. It is alleged that when the men arrived, they were confronted by a group of males armed with crowbars, machetes, pepper spray and other weapons.

The ABC has reported that the prosecutor described the alleged attacks as “hate crimes”, to which the judge asked, “Homophobic hate crimes?” To which the prosecutor agreed labelling them as “targeted, premeditated offending.”

It was alleged that the group also threw rocks at one man’s vehicle as he tried to escape, while the second victim’s car was stolen, and he was left with a large laceration to his arm.

The prosecutor also told the court that police had found footage of the incidents on the two boys’ mobile phones, and they’d also located clothing matching those they were wearing in the videos.

It was also reported that at that time the police were still searching for three additional suspects.

The 16-year-old boy who appeared in court today was already on bail over a charge of assault occasioning bodily harm from July, while the younger boy has no criminal record.

The judge declined to give either of them bail, instead remanding them in custody while a bail report to be prepared. The judge described the offences as being “very, very serious” in nature.

Premier Roger Cook has condemned the alleged attacks.

The premier has commented on the attacks.



“What an insidious crime, what a horrible way for someone to perpetrate a crime in Western Australia, violent crime, not only to undertake that activity, but to conspire to undertake that activity.

“I hope the book is thrown at those people. These are sickening acts. We want Western Australia to be a peaceful inclusive and safe place for everyone to live and there is no room for that sort of activity.” Premier Roger Cook said at a media conference on Thursday.

Police concerned there may be more victims

Police say they are continuing their inquiries and have appealed for any potential victims to come forward.

Anyone with information in relation to these incidents, or incidents of similar nature, are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online via www.crimestopperswa.com.au.

If have believe you have been a victim, or if you know someone who has been targeted, please contact police on 131 444, or report the information via the Safe2Say online reporting platform.