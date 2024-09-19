Two teenagers arrested over alleged assaults involving dating apps

Western Australian police have announced the arrest of two teenagers in relation to a series of alleged assaults that occurred in Perth’s southern suburbs.

Fremantle Detectives have charged two teenage males with aggravated armed robbery offences following a series of alleged assaults linked to a dating app.

On Wednesday 18 September 2024, the victim – a man in his 30s – engaged in conversation with the accused persons via an online dating app where a meeting was arranged.

It will be alleged; about 1am, the victim arrived at a Stillwater Gardens location in South Lake where he was approached by a group of males who began to verbally abuse him.

The victim retreated to his vehicle and locked the doors.

It will be further alleged, the group of males surrounded the vehicle and proceeded to damage the rear boot and side panel in an attempt to steal the car. Several rocks were thrown at the vehicle as the victim drove away, causing irreparable damage to the windscreen.

A short time later, a second victim – a man in his 30s – arrived at the same Stillwater Gardens location after arranging to meet the accused persons via a dating app.

It will be alleged; upon arriving at the location, the victim was surrounded by a group of males who physically and verbally assaulted him before stealing his jacket and car keys. The group fled the area in the victim’s vehicle.

The victim sustained a large laceration to his elbow and bruising to his back and ribs.

About 4.40pm, police executed a search warrant in South Lake where a 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old male were arrested.

Both were charged with a number of offences including ‘Aggravated Armed Robbery’, ‘Attempted Aggravated Robbery’, ‘Criminal Damage or Destruction of Property’ and ‘Steal Motor Vehicle’.

The 15-year-old Hilton male and the 16-year-old South Lake male are due to appear before the Perth Children’s Court today, 19 September 2024.

Police say they are continuing their inquiries and have appealed for any potential victims to come forward.

Anyone with information in relation to these incidents, or incidents of similar nature, are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online via www.crimestopperswa.com.au.

If have believe you have been a victim, or if you know someone who has been targeted, please contact police on 131 444, or report the information via the Safe2Say online reporting platform.