Police identify offender in Colorado nightclub shooting

Colorado Springs Police have identified the man arrested at the scene of a mass shooting at Club Q as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich.

Five people were killed, and eighteen others were injured in the shooting. Police shared that two weapons were located at the scene, one of them a long rifle. The gunman was subdued by at least two people prior to police arriving at the scene.

Speaking to the media at a press conference Colorado Springs Police Lieutenant Pamela Castro shared that the police had responded to reports of an active shooter within just a few minutes. Lieutenant Castro said the first call was received at 23:56 and 57 seconds, and police were on the scene within three minutes. The suspect was detained within two minutes of police arriving at the nightclub. Fire and ambulance services were at the nightclub within 7 minutes of the initial call.

Police declined to comment if Aldrich had any prior criminal record or dealings with police. Police have not released a photo of Aldrich.

Media reports show that a man with the same name, and of the same age, was arrested in El Paso last year in relation to a bomb threat, he was charged with felony menacing and first-degree kidnapping. However no formal charges were pursued, and the case was later closed by the District Attorney’s Office.

Deputy Chief of the Colorado Springs Police Department Adrian Vasquez offered condolences to the family and friends of the victims of the shooting saying it was a tragic day.

“I want to first express my condolences to those families who have lost their loved ones during this tragic event, and to those who were injured today during this tragic shooting.” Vasquez said.

“Club Q is a safe haven for our LGBTQ citizens. Every citizen has the right to feel safe and secure in our city. To go about our beautiful city without fear of being harmed or treated badly. I’m so terribly sad and heartbroken.”

Vasquez said that the initial reports in the investigation had suggested that the offender began shooting people as soon as he entered club. At least two people had stopped the offender, the Deputy Police Chief said their actions were “heroic”.

“We owe them a great debt of thanks” Vasquez said.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

