Five people killed in mass shooting at gay club in Colorado

Five people have been killed and another 18 have been injured in a mass shooting that occurred at an LGBTIQA+ nightclub in Colorado.

The incident occurred at Club Q in Colorado on Saturday night in the USA (Sunday evening Australian time).

“They did locate one individual who we believe to be the suspect inside,” Colorado Springs Police Lieutenant Pamela Castro said. “At this point in time, the suspect is being treated, but is in custody.”

The police spokesperson did not clarify whether the suspect was included in the count of people who were injured in the shooting and declined to speak about a possible motive.

Police received multiple calls regarding an active shooting just before midnight local time. Club patrons, including some who had been shot ran to a nearby 7-Eleven for help.

Thirty-four firefighters and 11 ambulances also responded to the incident, said Mike Smaldino a spokesman with the Colorado Springs Fire Department. Some of the ambulances reportedly transported multiple people at a time to nearby hospitals.

Club Q thanks patrons who subdued the attacker

On its Facebook page the venue said they were devastated by the attack on their community and praised the efforts of patron’s who subdued the attacker.

“Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community.” the post said. “Our prays and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends.

“We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”

Govenor Jared Polis the shooting is horrific, sickening and devastating

Colorado’s Governor Jared Polis has commented on the incident labeling it “horrific, sickening and devastating.”

“My heart breaks for the family and friends of those lost, injured, and traumatized in this terrible shooting.: the Governor said, sharing that he was ensuring every resource needed was being made available.

“We are eternally grateful for the brave individuals who blocked the gunman, likely saving lives in the process, and for the first responders who responded swiftly to this horrific shooting. Colorado stands with our LGTBQ Community and everyone impacted by this tragedy as we mourn.”

Colorado has previously been the scene of major mass shootings

Colorado Springs in the second most populous city in Colorado following the capital, Denver. Club Q is located on the outskirts of the city.

The incident is reminiscent of the 2016 attack at The Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida where a gunman who had pledged allegiance to Islamic State killed 49 people and wounded 53 others.

Colorado has also previously seen several notable mass shootings. In 1999 two teenagers killed 13 people at Columbine High School. In 2019 a gunman opened fire inside a crowded movie theatre killing 12 people. While in 2021 another shooter took the lives of 10 people at a grocery store in Boulder.

More to come. This post is currently being updated, hit refresh for the latest version. Police are expected to hold a media conference at 8am local time, 11pm Western Australian time.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

