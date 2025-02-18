Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Police investigate assassination of gay Muslim imam Muhsin Hendricks

News

Muhsin Hendricks was a South African imam, scholar and LGBT activist who advocated for the acceptance of gay, lesbian, bisexuxal and transgender people within Islam.

On Saturday 15th of February, he was shot when a car he was travelling in blocked by a Toyota Hilux and two men began shooting. Security footage shows the two men felling the scene. Hendricks was reportedly visiting the town Bethelsdorp in South Africa’s Eastern cape to officiate a wedding between a Muslim woman and a non-Muslim man.

- Advertisement -

Police are investigating the shooting, but it’s suspected to be a gay hate crime and a political assassination given Hendricks public profile on LGBTIQA+ issues.

The International Lesbian and Gay Association (ILGA) have called on authorities to thoroughly investigate his death.

“The ILGA World family is in deep shock at the news of the murder of Muhsin Hendricks and calls on authorities to thoroughly investigate what we fear may be a hate crime”, said Julia Ehrt, executive director at ILGA World.

“He supported and mentored so many people in South Africa and around the world in their journey to reconcile with their faith, and his life has been a testament to the healing that solidarity across communities can bring in everyone’s lives. Our condolences go out to all who have been touched by his presence in all these years.” she said.

Muhsin Hendricks publicly shared that he was gay in 1996. He formed an organisation called The Inner Circle which provided support for Muslims who had been shunned by the religion over their sexuality. Hendricks interpretation of the Quran was that it says nothing about homosexuality. His stance was widely condemned by Islamic groups and he faced harsh criticism.

Latest

News

Billionaire Clive Palmer launches new political party ‘Trumpet of Patriots’

0
Clive Palmer says he'll spend "whatever is required" to win seats at the federal election.
News

Robert Baxter shares new tune ‘Camboy’ ahead of new EP ‘Stargirl’

0
The new track is a slice of pure pop with Baxter's distinctive sound.
History

On This Gay Day | WA MP claims lesbians bounce on each other

0
The debate to equalise the age of consent saw some shocking comments from politicians.
Lifestyle

Learn about sauna etiquette with the WAAC team

0
This is your chance to get all your sauna questions answered.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Billionaire Clive Palmer launches new political party ‘Trumpet of Patriots’

0
Clive Palmer says he'll spend "whatever is required" to win seats at the federal election.
News

Robert Baxter shares new tune ‘Camboy’ ahead of new EP ‘Stargirl’

0
The new track is a slice of pure pop with Baxter's distinctive sound.
History

On This Gay Day | WA MP claims lesbians bounce on each other

0
The debate to equalise the age of consent saw some shocking comments from politicians.
Lifestyle

Learn about sauna etiquette with the WAAC team

0
This is your chance to get all your sauna questions answered.
Culture

Russell T Davies set to make new LGBTIQA+ focused drama

0
The new work will follow in the footsteps of Queer as Folk, Bob and Rose, Cucumber, Banana and Its a Sin.

Billionaire Clive Palmer launches new political party ‘Trumpet of Patriots’

Graeme Watson -
Clive Palmer says he'll spend "whatever is required" to win seats at the federal election.
Read more

Robert Baxter shares new tune ‘Camboy’ ahead of new EP ‘Stargirl’

Graeme Watson -
The new track is a slice of pure pop with Baxter's distinctive sound.
Read more

On This Gay Day | WA MP claims lesbians bounce on each other

OUTinPerth -
The debate to equalise the age of consent saw some shocking comments from politicians.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture