Police investigate assassination of gay Muslim imam Muhsin Hendricks

Muhsin Hendricks was a South African imam, scholar and LGBT activist who advocated for the acceptance of gay, lesbian, bisexuxal and transgender people within Islam.

On Saturday 15th of February, he was shot when a car he was travelling in blocked by a Toyota Hilux and two men began shooting. Security footage shows the two men felling the scene. Hendricks was reportedly visiting the town Bethelsdorp in South Africa’s Eastern cape to officiate a wedding between a Muslim woman and a non-Muslim man.

Police are investigating the shooting, but it’s suspected to be a gay hate crime and a political assassination given Hendricks public profile on LGBTIQA+ issues.

The International Lesbian and Gay Association (ILGA) have called on authorities to thoroughly investigate his death.

“The ILGA World family is in deep shock at the news of the murder of Muhsin Hendricks and calls on authorities to thoroughly investigate what we fear may be a hate crime”, said Julia Ehrt, executive director at ILGA World.

“He supported and mentored so many people in South Africa and around the world in their journey to reconcile with their faith, and his life has been a testament to the healing that solidarity across communities can bring in everyone’s lives. Our condolences go out to all who have been touched by his presence in all these years.” she said.

Muhsin Hendricks publicly shared that he was gay in 1996. He formed an organisation called The Inner Circle which provided support for Muslims who had been shunned by the religion over their sexuality. Hendricks interpretation of the Quran was that it says nothing about homosexuality. His stance was widely condemned by Islamic groups and he faced harsh criticism.