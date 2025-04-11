Search
Police remove homophobic banners targeting Labor MP Julian Hill

News

Victorian police have removed a series of banners hung over a Melbourne highway that targeted Labor MP Julian Hill and focused on his sexuality.

The Guardian have reported that several signs were hung in different parts of Hill’s Bruce electorate. One stated  “Julian Hill MP – more worried about his husband than his constituents.” alongside the Pride flag, while another said “LGBTQ+ means more to Julian Hill than you the people.”

Hill, who is gay, is not married. Today the MP said anyone who hung this kind of message had nothing positive to say.

Labor MP Julian Hill.

“I always have and always will stand up for everyone in the Bruce electorate, no matter their faith, ethnicity or who they are,” Hill said.

It’s not known who is behind the professional looking banners as no official endorsement was attached.

Anna Brown from Equality Australia said people on all sides of politics should be condemning the attack.

“This anonymous attack should be denounced by all sides of politics and called out for what it is – cowardly and homophobic,” Brown said.

“Imagine if this was an attack on another politician’s partner or kids and you immediately understand just how disgraceful and vile these personal and pointless insults are.”

Liberal leader Peter Dutton.

Liberal leader Peter Dutton has condemned the move after seeing images of the banners.

“Our families are off-limits, so I thought it was disgraceful,” Dutton said.

Liberal party campaign spokesperson Senator James Paterson said he hoped the people behind the banners would identified and prosecuted.

Victorian police have confirmed that they removed the banners and are continuing their investigations.

“There is absolutely no place for hate-based behaviour in our society and police will not tolerate such activity.” a police spokesperson said.

