Premier Roger Cook says Liberal Thomas Brough’s views on abortion are “extreme”

The views of Albany Liberal candidate Thomas Brough have continued to be a focus of the state’s election campaign as it enters its final week.

On Sunday Premier Roger Cook commented on the recent announcement from Brough that he’d like to see a review of the state’s abortion laws, saying it showed that Liberal leader Libby Mettam had no control over her candidates.

The Liberal candidate for Albany has once again exposed the extremists, the unusual, weird candidates which the Liberal party now has in its ranks,” the Premier said.

Premier Roger Cook.

“This has been an issue of emerging concern, it is now a full-blown crisis. The leader of the Liberal party, Libby Mettam, has to explain why she is continuing to endorse these candidates and what she will do to control them if she can’t control them in an election campaign.”

His comments were reported by The West Australian.

At a media event on Saturday Dr Brough was asked about his views on abortion where he indicated he would like to see the current laws being reviewed. Liberal leader Libby Mettam was at his side when he made the statement.

She later put out a series of media statements stressing that it was not the party’s policy, and Brough also put out a statement saying he was only sharing his personal view. The Albany candidate had already generated headlines over his belief that LGBTIQA+ communities around the globe welcome “minor attracted people” in their ranks.

The premier reportedly brushed off questions about members of his own party having spoken out against abortion and dismissed as historical social media post from one of his own candidates. The premier said a 13-year-old social media post from upper-house candidate Eloyise Braskic that included a reference to the drug LSD was “unfortunate commentary”.

“The views expressed by Thomas Brough, not just yesterday but previously, particularly in relation to members of our LGBTQIA plus community, are alarming, they’re extremist, they’re divisive, they sow hatred.” the premier said. “It’s another example of just how extreme his views are.”

The premier also questioned why Dr Brough attends early polling places and media conferences wearing scrubs, given he’s currently on leave from his role as an emergency physician.

OUTinPerth has reached out to Thomas Brough and asked for more detail on his concerns about the state’s abortion laws.