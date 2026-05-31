Boy George receives Lifetime Achievement Award at British LGBT Awards

Boy George has been given the Lifetime Achievement Award at the British LGBT Awards, presented by fashion designer Jean-Paul Gaultier.

Organisers said the honour celebrated Boy George’s significant contribution to British musical culture.

- Advertisement -

Boy George emerged from the London club scene in the early 1980s as the lead singer of Culture Club, challenging notions of gender presentation. Alongside his ongoing success with the band, he has also enjoyed a successful solo career, become an in-demand DJ, and forged a television career on shows such as The Voice.

The award came as a surprise. Speaking to the BBC after the ceremony, Boy George said the experience had been emotional.

“I feel so emotional. I was sitting there with my best friends, and I can’t even tell you how beautiful it was.

“To be presented by Jean-Paul Gaultier is very special. He is such a beautiful man,” he said.

The singer continues to enjoy strong demand for Culture Club around the world, and the band has recently released new music. His solo career also remains active, with a steady stream of releases.

Boy George has published three autobiographies, and there is ongoing discussion about his life story being adapted into a feature film. His life has previously been portrayed on screen in the television film Mad About the Boy.

His career has also included darker moments. In his autobiographies, Boy George has spoken openly about struggles with substance abuse. In 2006, he pleaded guilty in New York to falsely reporting a burglary. In 2009, he was sentenced to 15 months in prison for the false imprisonment of model and escort Audun Carlsen.

The annual British LGBT Awards were first established in 2014. This year’s ceremony was hosted by Ruby Wax and Tom Read Wilson.

Other recipients included Stephen Libby, who won the Media Moment of the Year award for The Traitors UK. Playwright Jonathon Harvey received a Special Award. He is the writer of the play Beautiful Thing, the television series Beautiful People, and the Pet Shop Boys musical Closer to Heaven.

Alan Cumming and television host Rylan were also among the celebrity winners.

The awards also recognise businesses, charities, and individuals who have worked to improve acceptance and inclusion.