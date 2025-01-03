Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

President Biden recognises Americans who fought for marriage equality

News

US President Joe Biden has used his last days in office to recognise the work of Americans who fought for marriage equality.

On January 2nd President Biden awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal to 20 individuals who have performed exemplary deeds of service for their country or their fellow citizens.

Among the people receiving the medal were Mary L Bonauto, who successfully fought for marriage equality in the Supreme Court, and Evan Wolfson a leading advocate for same sex marriage.

President Joe Biden.

The citation for Wolfson said that by leading the marriage equality movement, he helped millions of people in all 50 states win the fundamental right to love, marry, and be themselves.

“For 32 years, starting with a visionary law school thesis, Evan Wolfson worked with singular focus and untiring optimism to change not just the law, but society—pioneering a political playbook for change and sharing its lessons, even now, with countless causes worldwide.” The White House said in a statement.

For Mary L. Bonauto the journey for marriage equality began with a court case that went all the way to the US Supreme Court.

The attorney and activist first fought to legalize same-sex marriage in Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Maine before arguing before the Supreme Court in Obergefell v. Hodges, which established marriage equality as the law of the land.

“Her efforts made millions of families whole and forged a more perfect Union.” The White House said.

The other people receiving the award included politicians Bill Bradley, Ted Kaufman, Carolyn McCarthy, Nancy Kassebaum, Christopher Dodd and Liz Cheney, Navy Seal and doctor Frank Butler, veterans Diane Evans, Thomas Vallely, and Joseph Galloway.

