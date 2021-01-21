President Joe Biden & Vice President Kamala Harris sworn into office

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have today been sworn in as the 46th President and 49th Vice President of the United States of America.

The now-official Biden Presidency rings in the end of the Trump Era, while Harris makes history as the first woman, first Black woman and first Asian-American to hold the office of Vice President.

“With unity we can do great things, important things,” Biden said in his inaugural speech.

“We can right wrongs, we can put people to work in good jobs, we can teach our children in safe schools.”

“We can overcome the deadly virus, we can rebuild work, we can rebuild the middle class and make work secure, we can secure racial justice and we can make American once again the leading force for good in the world.”

Biden will be entering the White House with the Democrats holding a majority in both houses of Congress, clawing the Senate back from the Republicans after two tense run-off races in Georgia.

Already Biden has signed over a dozen executive orders to begin chance in the US, immediately ceasing funds for Trump’s border wall with Mexico, the rejoining of the Paris Climate Accord and the end of the Muslim travel ban. Biden has also promised one of his first acts as President would be to lift the Trump-era ban on transgender people serving in the military.

Stars also gathered to help Biden and Harris mark their first day in office, with performances from Jennifer Lopez, a reformed New Radicals, country star Garth Brooks and Lady Gaga; who took on The Star-Spangled Banner.

Former President Donald Trump also made history today as the first sitting President to skip the inauguration of his successor in over 150 years.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.