PrettiBoiRoq and Chanel Jole have a “Bad Bitch Alert”

Queer rapper PrettiBoiRoq has teamed up with Chanel Jole for new track BBA – which stands for ‘Bad Bitch Alert’.

Born Cory Ray Tyndall, the 34 year-old rapper, songwriter, model and actor has put out a steady stream of releases since his debut EP back in 2016.

After growing up in North Carolina Cory moved to California at the age of 23 to pursue a career in hip hop after struggling to find a platform in his home state. Residing initially in Orange County, then to Los Angeles, he earned local recognition after performing original tracks and covers with an all-male cabaret group called The Foxes.

His self titled debut EP PrettiBoiRoq was released in 2016 and has reached over 200k music streams across all digital platforms. The EP also spawned two music videos that have collectively accounted for almost 70k YouTube views. In October 2018, he released the lead single of his sophomore EP Haus of Ken.

So far in career he’s collaborated with a range of artists including Kid Deville, Randy Boo, Jay Maq, Hym and Mickey Taylor.

PrettiBoiRok’s songs are always pretty sassy, fairly X-rated and his videos are quite captivating. But probably not safe for work (NSFW).

​BBA is a collaboration with another rapper Chanel Jole, and while PrettiBoiRoq often describes himself as a ‘Ken’ this entire clip is Barbie pink.

The track was released on 31st March which was PerettiBoiRoq’s birthday. In an interview with NYC magazine Get Out he shared the meaning behind the new tune, saying Bad Bitch is a mindset.

“Bad Bitch is a mindset,” they said. “Everyone has the energy inside of them.”

“Bad Bitch Alert” is an anthem of self-love. “I want the song to be blasting it from the speaker while kids are in the bathroom getting ready for the club or in the car on their way to work. I hope it instantly boosts their egos and reminds them that they got this. Whatever obstacles block their way, they will overcome because they, too, are bad bitches.”

The clip directed by Nicholas Eastman sees PettiBoiRoq cavorting with some very attractive friends, and showcasing his best twerking moves.

“Stepping on the scene, I’m that million-dollar dream, bitches call me mean, I’m not sure what the f*** they mean.” the rapper declares in the tune.

Take a look at the video.

OIP Staff, images Nicholas Eastman.

