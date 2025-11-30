Pride Live presented a fun mix of camp drag and dance music

Drag stars Spankie Jackzon and Karen From Finance hosted this year’s edition of Pride Live, featuring popular band Miami Horror.

Taking over The Ice Cream Factory in Northbridge, the Thursday night event drew a crowd of music lovers eager to see the Australian band.

While both Drag stars entertained the crowd with witty banter and some quick numbers, music was the flavour everyone had come out for.

First up DJ Tseba delivered an engaging set.

Soon Miami Horror will filing the stage with their sound. Bandmates Benjamin Plant and Daniel Whitechurch remained largely in the shadows while their guest vocalists took centre stage.

Perth audiences got to experience the band while Sydney fans missed out after their proposed Sunday night show was cancelled.