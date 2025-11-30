Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Pride Live presented a fun mix of camp drag and dance music

Culture

Drag stars Spankie Jackzon and Karen From Finance hosted this year’s edition of Pride Live, featuring popular band Miami Horror.

Taking over The Ice Cream Factory in Northbridge, the Thursday night event drew a crowd of music lovers eager to see the Australian band.

- Advertisement -

While both Drag stars entertained the crowd with witty banter and some quick numbers, music was the flavour everyone had come out for.

First up DJ Tseba delivered an engaging set.

Soon Miami Horror will filing the stage with their sound. Bandmates Benjamin Plant and Daniel Whitechurch remained largely in the shadows while their guest vocalists took centre stage.

Perth audiences got to experience the band while Sydney fans missed out after their proposed Sunday night show was cancelled.

Latest

Community

HIV Community Champions announced on World AIDS Day

0
The National Association of People with HIV Australia (NAPWHA) and Gilead Sciences Australia have announced the 2025 Community Champions.
Culture

And then there was eight. Big Brother evicts more housemates

0
See who was sent packing on Sunday night.
News

Sky New host Rowan Dean criticises Penny Wong for wearing trousers

0
Dean argues that Penny Wong should have worn "a frock" to the PM's wedding.
News

Celebrated playwright Sir Tom Stoppard dies aged 88

0
The author of 'Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead' has been described as one of the best playwrights of his generation.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Community

HIV Community Champions announced on World AIDS Day

0
The National Association of People with HIV Australia (NAPWHA) and Gilead Sciences Australia have announced the 2025 Community Champions.
Culture

And then there was eight. Big Brother evicts more housemates

0
See who was sent packing on Sunday night.
News

Sky New host Rowan Dean criticises Penny Wong for wearing trousers

0
Dean argues that Penny Wong should have worn "a frock" to the PM's wedding.
News

Celebrated playwright Sir Tom Stoppard dies aged 88

0
The author of 'Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead' has been described as one of the best playwrights of his generation.
Culture

Australian performer Toni Lamond has died aged 93

0
Lamond is remembered for her long career on stage and screen.

HIV Community Champions announced on World AIDS Day

Graeme Watson -
The National Association of People with HIV Australia (NAPWHA) and Gilead Sciences Australia have announced the 2025 Community Champions.
Read more

And then there was eight. Big Brother evicts more housemates

OUTinPerth -
See who was sent packing on Sunday night.
Read more

Sky New host Rowan Dean criticises Penny Wong for wearing trousers

OUTinPerth -
Dean argues that Penny Wong should have worn "a frock" to the PM's wedding.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture