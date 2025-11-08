Search
Pride Networking Drinks marks 10th anniversary this November

Community

Pride Networking Drinks will mark their 10th anniversary with a PrideFEST edition held at Connections Nightclub.

The networking sessions will run from 5:30pm through to 8.30pm on Wednesday 19th November. It’s a great way to meet new people and catch up with old friends and acquaintances too.

Pride WA Networking is a place where you can experience a sense of belonging and community. Whether you are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, query, questioning, a straight ally – or just don’t want to be labelled, you will be welcomed here.

The network was created to address the need for a socially inclusive professional network, catering to individuals of diverse orientations and identities – including the neurodiverse community and those living with disability.

The Pride WA Networking events are open to anyone in a profession, or aiming to enter a profession, and are not limited to those with a particular education or career background.

