Pride Networking Drinks return for a spring edition

The spring edition of Pride WA’s Networking Drinks will be on Wednesday 17th September at The Royal Hotel opposite Yagan Square at 531 Wellington Street.

The networking sessions will run from 5:30pm through to 8.30pm. It’s a great way to meet new people and catch up with old friends and acquaintances too.

Pride WA Networking is a place where you can experience a sense of belonging and community. Whether you are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, query, questioning, a straight ally – or just don’t want to be labelled, you will be welcomed here.

The network was created to address the need for a socially inclusive professional network, catering to individuals of diverse orientations and identities – including the neurodiverse community and those living with disability.

The Pride WA Networking events are open to anyone in a profession, or aiming to enter a profession, and are not limited to those with a particular education or career background.