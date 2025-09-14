Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Pride Networking Drinks return for a spring edition

Community

The spring edition of Pride WA’s Networking Drinks will be on Wednesday 17th September at The Royal Hotel opposite Yagan Square at 531 Wellington Street.

The networking sessions will run from 5:30pm through to 8.30pm. It’s a great way to meet new people and catch up with old friends and acquaintances too.

- Advertisement -

Pride WA Networking is a place where you can experience a sense of belonging and community. Whether you are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, query, questioning, a straight ally – or just don’t want to be labelled, you will be welcomed here.

The network was created to address the need for a socially inclusive professional network, catering to individuals of diverse orientations and identities – including the neurodiverse community and those living with disability.

The Pride WA Networking events are open to anyone in a profession, or aiming to enter a profession, and are not limited to those with a particular education or career background.

Latest

News

Professor Paula Gerber puts forward the case for trans protections

0
In a new book Professor Paula Gerber delivers a concise analysis of the campaign against transgender rights
News

Colleen Altstock appointed new US Consul General for Western Australia

0
Consul General Altstock has just commenced her three-year term.
Culture

Bibliophile | ‘Eat, Pray, Love’ author delivers new memoir ‘All The Way To The River’

0
Although Eat, Pray, Love chronicles her relationships with men, this latest memoir sees her in a relationship with her best friend Rayya.
News

Report details rise in anti-LGBTIQ+ rhetoric in global elections

0
Outright International is highlighting the prominence of anti-LGBTIQ+ rhetoric in political campaigns around the world.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Professor Paula Gerber puts forward the case for trans protections

0
In a new book Professor Paula Gerber delivers a concise analysis of the campaign against transgender rights
News

Colleen Altstock appointed new US Consul General for Western Australia

0
Consul General Altstock has just commenced her three-year term.
Culture

Bibliophile | ‘Eat, Pray, Love’ author delivers new memoir ‘All The Way To The River’

0
Although Eat, Pray, Love chronicles her relationships with men, this latest memoir sees her in a relationship with her best friend Rayya.
News

Report details rise in anti-LGBTIQ+ rhetoric in global elections

0
Outright International is highlighting the prominence of anti-LGBTIQ+ rhetoric in political campaigns around the world.
Culture

Government announces funding support as WA Music Week kicks off

0
WA Music Week has a jam-packed program with more than 65 local acts across 13 venues.

Professor Paula Gerber puts forward the case for trans protections

Graeme Watson -
In a new book Professor Paula Gerber delivers a concise analysis of the campaign against transgender rights
Read more

Colleen Altstock appointed new US Consul General for Western Australia

Graeme Watson -
Consul General Altstock has just commenced her three-year term.
Read more

Bibliophile | ‘Eat, Pray, Love’ author delivers new memoir ‘All The Way To The River’

OUTinPerth -
Although Eat, Pray, Love chronicles her relationships with men, this latest memoir sees her in a relationship with her best friend Rayya.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture