Pride WA cancel Perth Pride Parade, PrideFEST events to go ahead

Pride WA have announced that the Perth Pride Parade will not be going ahead this year, but there will still be Pride celebrations going ahead in November.

The organisation made the announcement in an email to members, citing the extension of WA’s COVID-19 Phase 4 restrictions until late October.

“Since the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have witnessed the cancellation of major events, including LGBTQI+ parades around the world. The decision to cancel our Pride Parade has been an extremely difficult one to make and we understand some of you may be disappointed, but the health and safety of everyone involved in WA has to be prioritised.” Pride WA’s Committee of Management wrote.

“As one of the largest events in Western Australia, the Parade simply creates too much risk in this time of uncertainty, where even the best strategies to combat the spread of COVID-19 have not eradicated the threat.”

The committee also explained their earlier hints at the possibility of a parade were based on the WA Government’s COVID-19 roadmap, released in May, and have had to adapt with the restrictions still in place.

“Consideration also had to be given to the financial risks to Pride WA. Should we proceed with plans to hold the 2020 Parade in the hope that restrictions will be sufficiently eased, it would mean entering into financial commitments that we could not reverse if the Parade is unable to proceed,” the commitee continued.

“With the high possibility that restrictions would not be relaxed in time to stage the Parade, pushing on with plans now would be foolhardy and unjustifiably expose the organisation to significant financial risks. While we would love to hold a Parade in 2020, we must ensure that Pride WA acts responsibly and is able to continue holding parades in the years to come.”

Pride WA still hopes to facilitating PrideFEST celebrations after consulting with the community through their town hall and networking events over the last few months.

The organisation is calling for local community groups and performers who wish to stage events during November to get in touch with Pride WA to discuss potential inclusion and promotion as part of the festival.

PrideFEST will run from Saturday 14th November til Sunday 29th November. To get in touch regarding events, email [email protected]

