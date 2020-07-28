Pride WA announce provisional date for PrideFEST 2020 event

Pride WA’s latest members update outlines the organisation’s plans for community engagement, introduces the team’s latest Management Committee member and announces a tentative date for an as-yet-unknown PrideFEST event.

In an email to Pride WA members, new Pride WA President Curtis Ward began by thanking those who attended the organisation’s Town Hall Meeting on 11th July.

“As echoed during the meeting, Pride WA is a member’s organisation, run by members for members. So, it is important that we all continue to work together as a team to make Pride in Western Australia as successful as possible,” Ward wrote.

“To achieve good teamwork, we need good communication. We usually, and we will continue to, communicate with members via social media and monthly emails. However, we also appreciate that not everyone likes to talk to a computer and that sometimes these platforms do not encourage hearty and constructive conversations.”

“Therefore, we will also be endeavouring to host a monthly catch-up at our new premises, 4 View Street in North Perth to allow for some face-to-face communications also.”

Pride WA will also be revisiting their Hello Neighbour networking event, which bring the community together at various venues across Perth. The next event will be held at Magnet House on Wednesday 29th July from 6pm.

Ward also introduced the group’s latest Management Committee member Gerry Matera, who is stepping in after the departure of former President Frances Burgess and Perth Bears’ Sam Mastrolembo.

“Gerry has founded and built numerous businesses and organisations within Western Australia and sits as a director on the board of many of these.”

“Gerry’s work to date has focused primarily on his heritage as a proud Nyoongar man, creating both employment and training experiences for Aboriginal people. Gerry is excited to use his skills and expertise to help another part of his identity.”

Finally, Ward gave an update on the outlook for PrideFEST 2020’s parade, which has been uncertain since COVID-19 restrictions fell on Western Australia earlier this year.

“With the immediate social and economic impacts of COVID-19, and the impacts that have yet to crystallise, the Committee had to undertake many difficult conversations and make some gruelling decisions about PrideFEST and the Perth Pride Parade.”

“And after much deliberation, the Committee has come to the conclusion that every storm needs a rainbow to bring it to an end! Therefore, it is with great excitement that, subject to funding and social restrictions, we ask you to keep Saturday, 28th November 2020 free from any other commitments. More information to come.”

Pride WA are also considering other PrideFEST events, inviting community members to get in touch with ideas at [email protected]

