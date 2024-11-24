Pride WA says decision about banning signage in parade was based on safety concerns

EXCLUSIVE

Pride WA have rejected accusations that decisions to ban particular signs from Saturday night’s parade in Northbridge was politically motivated.

“Operational decisions made by Pride WA during the Parade are not influenced by the views of our partners or sponsors, and are made purely on the grounds of public safety and creating a safe environment.” Pride WA Chairperson Michael Felix told OUTinPerth.

Felix said the decisions to ask some community groups and political parties to take down their signs was based on safety concerns.

“Some of our volunteers were made to feel unsafe at the Parade and this is deeply concerning. This warrants further consideration at the appropriate time.” Felix said.

OUTinPerth has seen a video where police argue with members of the Bi+ Community float over signs that some of their members had planned to hold up during the parade.

The group had a sign that read “Fuck! Cops BHP Rio Tinto Fuck! Corporate Pride”, while a second sign read “Border Force Kills Queer Refugees – Queer Anarchy.”

In the video the participants in the parade say that they explained that their sign related to the focus of pride parades shifting from community groups to corporate sponsors, and concern over law enforcement agencies participating in pride events.

In a video an officer is shown explaining why the sign cannot be shown. City of Bayswater councilor Nat Latter explains to the officer that the relationship between police and the LGBTIQA+ communities, and police involvement in pride, has been questioned following the murder of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies allegedly by a serving NSW police officer.

The officer says, “It’s got nothing to do with that” before saying he personally found the sign to be offensive.

The officer asks the participants how they would feel if he had a sign saying “Fuck Gays”.

One marcher says in response, “You chose to be a police officer, we didn’t choose to be gay”.

“That’s offensive to me” the officer repeats, saying the parade is for everyone. He then tells the participants they will be issued with “move on” orders if they fail to comply with the demand.

Asked if the decision is being made because of his feelings or the law, the officer responds, “I have instructions that sign needs to go.” As the officer raises his voice at the participants, they ask him to calm down.

Participants ask if it is a decision being made on the officers’ personal feelings or the law.

He steps back from the interaction and a second officer arrives as explains that police have the power to call for sign to be removed if they believe it will cause a disturbance, and repeats that the participants will be issued ‘move on’ notices, but adds that he does not want to do that.

Pride CEO Lauren Butterly appears in the clip and people begin chanting “Pride is a Protest”. The second officer asks participants to hand over the sign saying its “offensive to people”, “Police and others”

WA police say decisions over signage were made by Pride WA

A spokesperson for WA police told OUTinPerth that the decision about which signs could be displayed in the parade came Pride WA.

WA Police worked closely with event organisers in the lead up to the 2024 PrideFEST Parade.

WA Police acted to assist event organisers who deemed these signs to be outside the scope of an agreement entered into by all PrideFEST Parade participants.

WA Labor says Pride WA asked them to take down signs critical of Liberal leader Libby Mettam and Basil Zempalis.

OUTinPerth published concerns raised by WA Labor MLA John Carey who said that the Labor and Rainbow Labor float had been ordered to remove signs that criticised Liberal leader Libby Mettam and Perth’s Lord Mayor Basil Zempalis.

Zempalis is running as a Liberal candidate for the seat of Churchlands at the 2025 state election, and the City of Perth is a major sponsor of the PrideFEST. Carey says Pride WA board members had told them that there was a concern over their funding being in jeopardy if there was not a strict monitoring of political messaging.

Pride WA says they were putting safety first but will listen to community members view in coming weeks.

“Pride WA is proud to have just finished hosting the biggest Pride Parade in Perth’s history.

“We are an organisation predominantly comprised of volunteers and have just completed an amazing 10-day festival for the entire LGBTIQA+ community. Our focus today is delivering the final event on our PrideFEST calendar for 2024.” Michael Felix told OUTinPerth.

Michael Felix, Chairperson of Pride WA.

“Pride WA appears to have been caught in the middle of an ongoing political controversy, that existed before the commencement of PrideFEST and was not of our making. This distracts from our core message of inclusivity, togetherness and a safe environment.

“Some of our volunteers were made to feel unsafe at the Parade and this is deeply concerning. This warrants further consideration at the appropriate time.”

The Chair of Pride WA was adamant that there were no political considerations in the organisations decisions.

“Operational decisions made by Pride WA during the Parade are not influenced by the views of our partners or sponsors, and are made purely on the grounds of public safety and creating a safe environment.

“Pride WA will take the opportunity to listen to our members and the wider community in the coming weeks and months after we have had an opportunity to rest and reflect. We deeply value feedback and are committed to open dialogue as we work together to create an environment where all can feel safe and heard.

Felix said the organisation was greatful to the many volunteers who had made the festival a success.

“Pride WA would like to take a moment to thank our dedicated volunteers and everyone who participated in the Parade and all PrideFEST events.

One protest about police made it into the parade

During the parade some marchers proceeded along James Street with a banner that read “Crips say no to Pride”, while another participant held up a sign reading “We Are Not UR [sic] Token”.

Crips is a slang phrase embraced by members of the disability community.

Both the Western Australian Police Force and the Australian Federal police were represented in the parade.

Police also told OUTinPerth that across the evening three ‘move on’ notices were issued but none related to issues around signage.

OUTinPerth has reached out to the City of Perth, Lord Mayor Basil Zempalis and Liberal leader Libby Mettam for comment.