PrideFEST 2023 will have the theme of ‘Brave’

Other activities may include art exhibitions, film screenings, and poetry slams that showcase the creativity and resilience of the community. There will also be opportunities for attendees to learn about the history of the LGBTQIA+ community and engage in discussions around current issues facing the community.

Organisers say this year’s festival will feature events that cater to people of all ages, genders, sexual orientations, and backgrounds continuing our fantastic work with Living Proud & Queer Accessible. Adding that this inclusivity is reflective of Pride WA’s commitment to creating an environment where all community members feel seen, heard and celebrated.

Applications to join the 2023 parade opened on Friday and close on 21st September.

Find all the details at Pride WA.

OIP Staff

