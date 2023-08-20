PrideFEST 2023 will have the theme of Brave with attendees being asked to “Be Brave, Be Stong, Be You”.
Applications for joining the 2023 Parade are now open.
This year’s festival promises to be an aspirational showcase of the community’s bravery, resilience, and determination to fight for equal rights, visibility and respect, as well as a call for our allies and community leaders to have the courage to stand up for a more inclusive society.
The festival will feature an array of events and activities that showcase the bravery of the community members. From thought-provoking panel discussions, inspiring workshops, entertaining performances, and empowering speeches, PrideFEST 2023 aims to celebrate the community’s unique journey and highlight the progress made over the years.
The festival will kick off on November 3rd bringing together community members, allies, and supporters to celebrate diversity and inclusivity.
Throughout the festival, attendees can participate in activities that highlight the bravery of the community members. These activities will include keystone events like Fairday (Sunday 12th) Pride Parade (Saturday 25th), where attendees can march and show their support for the LGBTQIA+ community.
Other activities may include art exhibitions, film screenings, and poetry slams that showcase the creativity and resilience of the community. There will also be opportunities for attendees to learn about the history of the LGBTQIA+ community and engage in discussions around current issues facing the community.
Organisers say this year’s festival will feature events that cater to people of all ages, genders, sexual orientations, and backgrounds continuing our fantastic work with Living Proud & Queer Accessible. Adding that this inclusivity is reflective of Pride WA’s commitment to creating an environment where all community members feel seen, heard and celebrated.
Applications to join the 2023 parade opened on Friday and close on 21st September.
Find all the details at Pride WA.
OIP Staff
