PrideFEST continues with sports, family gatherings and art galore

Pride festivities are in full swing and this weekend has now shortage of events, art exhibitions, and family focusses fun to keep everyone enthralled.

From the glitter and glamour of The Huxleys, to the enthusiasm of water polo and competitive tennis, to queer families being celebrated and art exhibitions, there’s a lot to take in this weekend.

Here’s our pick of the best events to check out.

Art Ball

Art Gallery of WA, Saturday from 6:30pm

Performance duo The Huxleys and the amazing Le Gateau Chocolat will entertain fabulously dressed people at Art Ball at the WA Art Gallery.

This new event is a Met Gala-style ball happening across all floors of the Gallery for one incredible night! AGWA will be taken over with non-stop music, dance, art and extravagance. For one unforgettable night of glam, come Together to experience some of the world’s most talented LGBTQIA+ artists in what will be a celebration of art and culture in all its diversity. Get tickets.

The Huxleys: Wrap Your Troubles in Dreams

Fremantle Arts Centre, until 27th January 10:am – 5:00pm

The Huxley’s exhibition is now open at the Fremantle Arts Centre and is not to be missed. The Huxleys are a dynamic duo of cataclysmic proportions, presenting queer spectacle and disco-infused wizardry across the visual art, performance, and fashion worlds.

Their photography and performance art traverse the realms of costume, film, and recording. With a visual assault of sparkle, surrealism, and absurdity, The Huxleys saturate their practice with glamorous, androgynous freedom, aiming to bring escapism and magic to everyday life. Find out more.

Sing for Joy

St George’s Cathedral, Saturday 5:30pm – 7:00pm

Equal Voices WA will be hosting Perth Pride Choir as they sing for joy for PrideFEST 2024. Head down to St George’s Cathedral for this free event held from 5.30pm – 7.00pm on Saturday. Find out more.

Jack Ball: Heavy Grit

PICA, Until December 22nd at PICA. Open from 10am – 5pm

Photographic artist Jack Ball’s new exhibition is inspired by their research into trans archives. Ball has created a multi-part installation of abstract photographs and sculptures, made through processes such as cutting, collage and giving shape and solidity to soft materials. Find out more.

Paul Knight: L’Ombre De Ton Ombre

PICA, Until December 22nd at PICA. Open from 10am – 5pm

L’ombre de ton ombre (The shadow of your shadow) presents new and recent photographic, textile and machine learning works that employ the artist’s relationship with his partner as an index of time. Find out more.

Retro Rainbow Roller Disco

Morley Rollerdome, Saturday 9 November 6:00pm – 9:00pm

Hosted by the Morley Rollerdrome and Perth Jam Skaters, a celebration of the Western Australia’s Roller-Skating scene, for all walks of life. Whether you have skated for many years or never before, we invite everyone together to encourage, empower, and inspire all so we can pursue a life where everyone can be safe, proud and authentically themselves

Providing three hours of skating, consisting of games, dance-off, activities, best dressed, music and of course skating. Come dressed as colourful as you can and be ready to skate the night away. With lots of games, activities and prizes this is not a night to miss. Bring the whole family to celebrate each other with pride, in a safe inclusive space. Designed for everyone to be authentically themselves. Book tickets.

Water Polo in the Quay

Elizabeth Quay, Sunday 10:00am – 1:00pm

Three hours of demonstration matches of Water Polo played in a colourful inflatable field in Elizabeth Quay. Members of Phantoms Water Polo Club will host to the White Pointers LGBTQIA+ Water Polo Club as they compete in a show of courage, strength and power that the sport of water polo requires.

There will also be colourful stalls beside the playing field to come and try “dry polo” using a paddle pool and skim balls, plus a target. All designed to showcase water polo as an inclusive environment where athletes of all sexualities and gender identities can thrive in sports.

Phantoms Water Polo Club with Perth White Pointers Water Polo Club are leading the way to an inclusive and supportive Water Polo community where everyone feels valued and celebrated. Find out more.

WA Rainbow Families Picnic

Bert Wright Park Bayswater, Sunday 10:00am – 1:00pm

The WA Rainbow Families Pride Picnic Event is an opportunity to bring together queer parents and their families to celebrate the joys of parenting during the month of PrideFEST. This FREE event, sponsored by the City of Bayswater, will have children’s entertainers, a children’s book-reading and catering provided. Find out more.

Loton Park Pride Cup

Loton Park, Sunday 8:30am – 5:00pm

The Pride Cup celebrates tennis and diversity in a vibrant team event open to players of all levels, from beginners to experienced. It offers a friendly competition with a variety of prizes, including those for the winning team and the best-dressed participants. Spectators are welcome. Find out more.

Check out all the PrideFEST events at Pride WA.