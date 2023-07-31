Pro-LGBT+ protesters arrested in Malaysia

Eight members of Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light were arrested during a protest in Kuala Lumpur in solidarity with the LGBT+ community.

Their protest, outside the downtown Sogo shopping mall on Saturday 29th July was prompted by the recent public caning of two alleged lesbians and other crackdowns on the LGBT+ community in Malaysia.

The Ahmadis were arrested and are being detained at Dang Wangi police headquarters. Supporters says they are being held incommunicado, with no access to lawyers or families.

Hadil El-Khouly, the Human Rights Outreach Coordinator of the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light UK said the police had questioned those arrested over their religious beliefs.

“They have been detained for over 24 hours for protesting in support of LGBT+ human rights. They are now awaiting a court order to charge them. During detention, they were interrogated by police about their religious beliefs.

“This protest was a response by believers from the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light to the persecution of the LGBTQ+ community by the Malaysian government, which has escalated recently. We do not support the oppression of LGBTQ+ people. Our doors are open to everyone.

“We have many members of the LGBTQ+ community. Some of them have been jailed in Turkey, Iran and Egypt.” El-Khouly said.

London-based human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell, who has supported Malaysian human rights campaigns, and the rights of Ahmadi Muslims, for many decades, also raised concern about the arrests.

“This is a laudable brave example of one persecuted minority supporting another. Ahmadis are an oppressed religious minority in Malaysia. Unlike mainstream Muslims, the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light accepts LGBT+ people and supports their human rights.

“What they did was very courageous. I fear they will pay a heavy price under Malaysia’s draconian anti-protest laws.” Tatchell said in a media release.

Malaysian police have confirmed that eight men were arrested in Kuala Lumpur. Police chief Shuhaily Zain has told local media outlet Kosmo! that the men had failed to comply with the law.

Police said eight people aged between 18 and 56 were arrested and were remanded in custody to assist with investigations under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant from carrying out his duties. They were also investigated under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 and Section 9(5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

The police chief said the case would be forwarded to prosecutors to determine if further action would be taken, while it would also be referred to the government’s ministry for Islamic religion (Jawi).

“The police do not have the authority to investigate in terms of religion. So, let Jawi carry out his duties in depth towards this group,” he said. Police published mug shots of the eight men who were arrested.

The Ahmadiyya branch of Islam emerged within the Sunni tradition of Islam in 1889. Its adherents believe in the five pillars and all the articles of faith required by Muslims.

Ahmadis are considered non-Muslims by many mainstream followers of the faith as they consider Mirza Ghulam Ahmad, the founder of the movement to be the promised Mahdi and Messiah awaited by Muslims.

The largest population of followers of the religion are in Pakistan, where it is estimated between 2 – 5 million people adhere to the beliefs, followers often face discrimination and persecution.

OIP Staff

