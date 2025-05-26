Propel Youth Arts are closing their doors after more than 20 years of supporting young West Australians

Propel Youth Arts have announced today that they will be closing down on 30th June, creating a void for young Western Australians looking for careers in the arts sector.

The closure comes after the state government declined to award the organsiation its core funding during the 2023 grant round.

- Advertisement -

The board of the Propel Youth Arts has announced that despite their best efforts to adapt, scale back, and diversify revenue, the withdrawal of core funding has made operations unsustainable, and they have no choice but to wind up the organisation.

Propel Youth Arts Chair Helen Hristofski.

“It’s clear that the WA Government currently has little interest in ensuring all young people have access to the full spectrum of cultural opportunity,” said Helen Hristofski, Chair of Propel Youth Arts WA.

The chair highlighted that by comparison South Australia’s Carclew, a similar organisation, operated with a significantly larger budget.

“In 2023, Propel received $450,000 in state funding. In the same year, Carclew – South Australia’s equivalent youth arts enabling organisation – received $2.8 million, and this annual funding amount continues. For a state as prosperous as WA, it is particularly cruel there is disregard for ensuring explicit youth arts policy and accompanying strategic investment.” Hristofski said.

“Propel’s closure is not an isolated case. It’s a symptom of the fragility caused by under investment across WA’s cultural sector. Our state government holds a social contract not just to build cultural places, but to invest in the people and programs that bring those spaces to life, for all of us.”

Western Australian youth take part in a Propel Arts workshop.

In its early days the organisation, back when it was called Propelarts, the body was primarily a referral service for young people wanting to explore opportunities in all arts forms including visual arts, film, writing, textiles, sculpture, performance and everything in between.

Over the years they developed their own roster of initiatives and events ranging from the annual KickstART Festival to the Drug Aware YCulture Metro grants, as well as the PIVOT emerging producer incubator and the Sketchbook regional tour.

Sunny Drake, who was the organisation’s founding General Manager, told OUTinPerth it was sad news that the youth focused organisation was coming to end after more than two decades.

On launching in 2003, Propel’s first logo was beehive themed. While this organisation may be coming to an end, the hive of incredible young artists whose work Propel amplified will continue to cross-pollinate across our communities in ways we can’t even begin to imagine. Times are tough across not only the arts but in every other area of our lives too. One thing I know for sure is that we will continue creating in the face of it all. And we must continue finding ways to nourish and lift each other up.

“On launching in 2003, Propel’s first logo was beehive themed. While this organisation may be coming to an end, the hive of incredible young artists whose work Propel amplified will continue to cross-pollinate across our communities in ways we can’t even begin to imagine.



“Times are tough across not only the arts but in every other area of our lives too. One thing I know for sure is that we will continue creating in the face of it all. And we must continue finding ways to nourish and lift each other up.” Drake said.

Drake shared that being the General Manager of the organisation has been instrumental in his own career development.



“I was 25 when I became the inaugural General Manager of Propel. It was my first job running a company, I will be forever grateful that the Board took a chance on me. I am now a full-time theatre artist, and the leadership experience from Propel has been instrumental in my creative and producing life in the two decades since.”

Drake’s multi award winning theatre works have now been presented in over 60 countries and translated into six languages. He now is based in Los Angles and Canada.

Western Australian youth take part in a Propel Arts workshop.

In the organisation’s most recent annual report Hristofski described the decision by the state government to withdraw funding as “disappointing” but said it would not diminish the teams commitment to supporting young Western Australians, promising a bold new strategic vision for the future.

The Propel Arts website lists five professionals as working at the organisation led by Executive Director Jamie McGleave. Eight hundred people are members of the organisation.

The closure of Propel Youth Arts adds to the list of community led cultural organisations that have disappeared in recent years including the Film and Television Institute of WA which closed in 2017 after 46 years, Kulcha Multicultural Arts folded in 2014 after three decades of operation, and Fremantle’s Fly By Night Club which shut down in 2018 following 32 years of operation.

Perth also lost two theatre companies in the 2010’s. Perth Theatre Company closed it’s doors in 2016 after 33 years, and Fremantle based Deckchair Theatre Company folded in 2012 after 30 years.

OUTinPerth have reached out to Creative Industries Minister Simone McGurk for comment.



A family member of OUTinPerth co-editor Graeme Watson was an employee of Propel Youth Arts in 2006, Graeme was a employee at the Film and Television Institute from 2002 until 2009.