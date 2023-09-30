Queen tribute show coming to Albany, Mandurah and Perth



Following successful 2019/2021 sell-out tours, Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody are returning with a brand new show in 2023

The show combines Queen’s greatest hits and a few other favourites from across their albums.

The hit movie Bohemian Rhapsody exposed this fantastic band to a much wider audience making Queen more popular than ever. Without a doubt, Queen is amongst the most-beloved rock bands of the twentieth century and Freddie Mercury is hailed by many as the most charismatic performer in contemporary rock.

Now, fresh of the heels of the successful movie comes an all new Queen tribute show from well-known Australian Freddie Mercury impersonator Thomas Crane.

Thomas Crane with his band Bohemian Rhapsody celebrate the visual excitement, sound and stage energy that made Queen a household name.

Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody is coming to Albany, Perth and Mandurah this October. Head to Ticketek for more info.

