Queensland becomes the first Australian jurisdiction to ban conversion therapy

Breaking News

The Queensland parliament has passed a bill outlawing conversion therapy in the state, they are the first Australian jurisdiction to introduce laws making it illegal for health providers to offer services that claim to change or suppress a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

The Legislative Assembly voted in favour of the Health Legislation Amendment Act 47 to 41.

The laws however do not apply to religious institutions, and survivors of the practice have raised concern that the bill did not cover these settings.

