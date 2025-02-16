Queensland teacher denies she was acting like a cat throwing doubt on news reports

Reports that a Queensland school teacher was identifying as a cat have been thrown into doubt with the unknown teacher at the centre of the claims denying the allegations.

The reports originated in Queensland’s Courier Mail newspaper, which has previously published unsubstantiated and questionable claims that school students were identifying as cats.

Marsden State High School has now said that the teacher never identified as a cat, and Queensland’s Teacher’s Union is looking into the source of the claims.

The original report alleged the teacher wore a lanyard displaying her name as Miss Purr, and she often linked the back of her bands and hissed at students.

The school has now said after an investigation they found no inappropriate behaviour has occurred and the teachers name badge had come from her initials being P.R.R.

Reports that students identify as cats have been a long running anti-transgender urban myth that are often spread by conservative media outlets and politicians. OUTinPerth has extensively covered the claims over several years.

When the initial report was published OUTinPerth asked the Queensland Department of Education to provide clarification around what had occurred. They told us that the teacher was no longer working in any Queensland school and that standards had been upheld.

We asked the Queensland Department of Education if they could provide any clarity around the claims, and if the teacher actually identified as a cat as some of the reporting claims.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education repeated their previous media statement saying the issue had been dealt with.

“The school is aware of parents’ concerns and the principal addressed the issue directly with the teacher as soon as they became aware.

“Teachers are held to the highest standards of professionalism and ethics.

“This behaviour is not acceptable in Queensland state schools.” the spokesperson said.

The report was repeated around the world and provide fodder for political pundits on news channels, fuelled by the appearance that the story had been confirmed by the Department of Education’s response.

Sky News host Rita Panahi, who has aired her own claims about students identifying as cats, said she hoped the teacher had not been using the sandpit as a litterbox.

While Sky News commentor Prue MacSween suggested that children may have been unsafe at the school and called for an audit of all schools to ensure there were no other teachers who identify as animals.

The Queensland Teacher’s Union says media reports on the issue are potentially defamatory and they will have legal representatives reviewing social media comments regarding the issue and the conduct of any other parties associated.

“The QTU would like to reassure its 48,000 members that no one will unfairly target, intimidate, or vilify it’s members without legal representation and recourse.” the union said in a statement.