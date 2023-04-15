Queer community set to gather for defiant photo shoot in Northbridge

Perth’s LGBTIQA+ community members have been invited to gather in the Perth Cultural Centre this afternoon for a community photo shoot.

The event has been organised in response to an alleged violent assault that occurred on three people last weekend. Two men, who were walking from The Court Hotel to Connections Nightclub were allegedly attacked after being quizzed about their sexuality.

The journey through the desolate cultural centre is a late-night journey most members of Perth’s queer community have made as they travel between the city’s two long standing LGBTIQA+ welcoming venues. During the week a 26-year-old Mount Pleasant man faced court in relation to the alleged assault as well as a string of other drugs and weapons charges.

The photoshoot will be conducted by acclaimed photographer, and community advocate, Lauren Crooke. Crooke has staged exhibitions of her mass nude photoshoots, but this time round the participants will be clothed. It will take place at 4:30pm on the Amphitheatre steps in the cultural centre.

Outlining what would be happening at the event, Crooke posted to the event’s Facebook page stressing it was not a nude photoshoot, and all members of the LGBTIQA+ communities were invited.

“I would love for you to be dressed in colour. it can be as camp or as simple as you feel inclined! But keeping it colourful.” Crooke said.

In the wake of the alleged assault a late-night-early-morning protest calling for people to form a human chain between the two venues was launched, but was later cancelled with organisers saying it was not in line with community expectations.

