Malaysia Police raid hotel and arrest 51 men for taking part in a ‘gay party’

Malaysian police raided hotels in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday 24th May and reportedly arrested 51 men for taking part in a ‘gay party’.

Homosexual acts are illegal in Malaysia and the country runs a dual justice system with both state and sharia laws in place. People of Islamic faith can be called to face both courts.

- Advertisement -

According to The Bankgkok Post, the 51 men arrested were aged between 21 and 52, and included 28 foreigners. Police say they also confiscated around US$26,000 worth of drugs including ecstasy and ketamine. Those detained were held in custody.

Police have been criticised for describing the event as a “gay party” with “immoral activities”, with lawyers and human rights activists saying their language risks prejudicing suspects and stigmatising LGBTQ people. While the event has been described by police as a “gay party” none of the charges have related to homosexual activity.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Benjamin Loh, a lecturer in communication and media studies at Monash University Malaysia, said linking LGBTQ gatherings with drugs, HIV or other vices was a familiar tactic used to stigmatise sexual minorities.

The case is one of a number of events in recent months which have made people ask if the country is stepping up opposition against lGBTIQA+ people.