Malaysia Police raid hotel and arrest 51 men for taking part in a ‘gay party’

Malaysian police raided hotels in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday 24th May and reportedly arrested 51 men for taking part in a ‘gay party’.
Homosexual acts are illegal in Malaysia and the country runs a dual justice system with both state and sharia laws in place. People of Islamic faith can be called to face both courts.
According to The Bankgkok Post, the 51 men arrested were aged between 21 and 52, and included 28 foreigners. Police say they also confiscated around US$26,000 worth of drugs including ecstasy and ketamine. Those detained were held in custody.
Police have been criticised for describing the event as a “gay party” with “immoral activities”, with lawyers and human rights activists saying their language risks prejudicing suspects and stigmatising LGBTQ people. While the event has been described by police as a “gay party” none of the charges have related to homosexual activity.
Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Benjamin Loh, a lecturer in communication and media studies at Monash University Malaysia, said linking LGBTQ gatherings with drugs, HIV or other vices was a familiar tactic used to stigmatise sexual minorities.
The case is one of a number of events in recent months which have made people ask if the country is stepping up opposition against lGBTIQA+ people.