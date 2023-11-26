Queer Perth podcast captures WA local LGBTIQA+ communities

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

The Queer Perth podcast has recently launched its third season and each episode is capturing Western Australia’s LGBTIQA+ communities in all their different forms.

This season hosts Clint Wooly and Ian ‘Oddy’ Odlum are joined by producer Scott Cain who steps up the microphone. Roving reporter Phobe is another new addition to the team heading out to various events around town.

Recent episodes have covered events during PrideFEST and the recent Mr Bear Perth competition, and each week they also take a look at the recent news headlines and give an update on all the local events.

Listen to the podcast on your favourite platform.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.