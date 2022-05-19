Quinn Christopherson announces debut album coming in September

Quinn Christopherson has announced his long awaited debut album, Write Your Name In Pink to be released on Play It Again Sam on 16th September.

It’s been described as a groundbreaking record and a masterclass in songwriting and storytelling alike.

Quinn commented on the new record saying the record was a document of his experiences as a both a trans person and a Alaskan native.

“Write Your Name in Pink comes from reflection, sifting through experiences— good and bad. I have found empathy for myself and those in my life. This record is a celebration of youth, an exercise in forgiveness, and an expression of gratitude to have made it this far. As a trans person, a queer person, an Alaska Native person, ideas are placed upon me. A lot of us don’t get to define our own narrative, even to ourselves. This is me starting to own mine. Write Your Name in Pink is me.”

Along with the news of the album he is also dropping a new song Evelene. Which follows on from previous releases Good Boy, Bubblegum and 2005.

The track listing for the album is Thanks, Evelene, Bubblegum, Kids, 2005, True Friend, Simple, Neighborhood, Uptown, Celine, Take Your Time and Erase Me.

OUTinPerth chatted to Quinn Christopherson last year, check out out interview.

