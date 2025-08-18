R U OK? encourages community and allies to check in any day

Content warning: This article includes mentions of suicide.

The R U OK? initiative is reminding allies and LGBTIQA+ Australians to “check in any day” as we approach the annual national day of action on 11 September 2025.

Research conducted by Verian for R U OK? has found three in four respondents revealed a confidence gap when it comes to having meaningful conversations about mental health.

Hesitation comes from not wanting to say the wrong thing, invade someone’s privacy or not knowing how to help.

R U OK? Board Member, psychologist and suicidologist Annie Fardell Hartley says data shows 88% of those surveyed were grateful and felt supported when asked that familiar question.

“These conversations matter and they’re often more welcome than we think,” Fardell Hartley said.

“People don’t expect you to have all the answers or the perfect words. They value trust, genuine care, and someone who really listens.”

R U OK? Community Ambassador Simon Ngo from Sydney says the message is deeply personal.

“As a proud member of the LGBTIQ+ community, I know how isolating it can feel when you’re navigating dark days, especially when you’re trying to hold it all together on the outside,” said Ngo.

“For me, it was a simple ‘are you ok?’ that reminded me I didn’t have to go through it alone. That one question opened the door to connection, healing, and hope.”



“Whether it’s with a friend, a colleague, or someone in your community, asking ‘are you ok?’ any day can be the light someone needs to find their way forward.”

The well-documented increased suicide risk in the LGBTIQ+ community is often linked to psychological distress caused by related discrimination, prejudice, abuse and exclusion – these are difficult subjects to broach.



R U OK? CEO Katherine Newton says for those who might be unsure what to say, R U OK? is there to help.



“You don’t need to be an expert to ask someone if they’re OK, and you don’t have to do it alone. It’s natural to feel nervous, but that’s why R U OK? is here,” Newton said.

“Our resources are free, simple, and designed to help you feel more confident to check in with someone you care about. You’ve got this, and we’ve got your back.”

R U OK? encourage folks to follow the ALEC model: Ask, Listen, Encourage Action and Check In.

Visit ruok.org.au to access free tools, tips and resources to help you ask, listen and support someone who might be struggling.

QLife offers phone and online anonymous LGBTI support and referral. 3pm – midnight local time every day. Call 1800 184 527 or chat online at qlife.org.au.

Lifeline offers free and confidential crisis support, available 24/7. Call 13 11 14, text 0477 13 11 14 or chat online at lifeline.org.au.