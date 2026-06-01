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Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Culture

On Mondays we check out the latest music that’s got our attention.

This week we take a listen to new tracks from Family Stereo, Violet Grohl, Jungle, Syd, and Love Spells.

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Family Stereo – Waiting on Nina

Here’s a slice of downbeat country folk that’s completely delightful. Family Stereo is the project of British musician Blake Watt. His parents are Everything But The Girl members Tracy Thorn and Benn Watt. His debut album The Thread will be out on 31 July.

Violet Grohl – Bug in the Cake

Violet Grohl, the daughter of Nirvana and Foo Fighters member Dave Grohl, has just released her debut album Be Sweet To Me filled with powerful indie rock.

Jungle – The Wave

The British band continues their tradition of making videos with outstanding choreography. This track is from the band’s forthcoming album Sunshine which will arrive in August.

Syd featuring Blu June- Callin

This is the first track from Syd’s forthcoming third solo album Beard . The track was created with Nova Wav, a production duo known for their work with Beyoncé. It’s a duet with Nova Wav member Blu June, and soul legend Raphael Saadiq plays bass. Alongside their solo work Syd is also a member of Odd Futures and The Internet.

Love Spells – Keep it to Yourself

Love Spells hails from Houston Texas, the artist behind the moniker is Sir Taegen C’aion Harris. Their debut album Love is the Law is coming soon.

Check out all the Fresh Tracks on our Spotify playlist.

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Janice Robinson revives ‘Dreamer’ with fresh release on Armada Music

Graeme Watson -
Janice Robinson reflects on the enduring legacy of 'Dreamer' as she releases a refreshed version of the iconic 1993 dance anthem.
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OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

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