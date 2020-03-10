Rachael shares her transition journey on ‘First Dates’

The TV show First Dates has a great track record in showing that everybody’s looking for love, and often showcases diversity.
The UK version of the show recently featured Rachel Oliver during their Valentine’s Day episode. The former WA resident, who now lives in the UK, approached her first date fearlessly.
“It’s Massive!” Rachel says in the show of her first date, before she heads off to the First Dates restaurant to meet her prospective partner.
Before moving back to the UK Rachel lived in WA for many years and used to volunteer at the WA Library as a Human Book – a program that breaks down barriers by letting people speak to others who are different to themselves.
Take a look at a snippet of her experience on First Dates.