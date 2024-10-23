Search
Rainbow Futures responds to community concerns about their structure

Local

The Board of Rainbow Futures has responded to community concerns about their structure which were recently highlighted in OUTinPerth.

Last week the WA government announced that Rainbow Futures had been successful in being designated the peak body for LGBTIQA+ communities in Western Australia.

While the organisation has been operating for several years, they only recently became a formally registered entity, and some community organisations and members have raised questions about the way which the group is structured.

Chair Conrad Liveris, who is chair of Rainbow Futures, said the development of the organisation had been community lead.

“The development of Rainbow Futures WA has always been community-led, and it always will be. This approach is what made us successful in peak body funding, which will allow us to amplify our strengths and advocate for the community.

“This year, as we transitioned from an unincorporated community group to a formal non-profit structure, we carefully considered how to honour our development and the rich history of our communities, while meeting modern governance standards. We are grateful for the thoughtful inquiries we have received from our members and the community, which serves to make us a better body to serve them.

“We are currently in the process of moving our membership from an informal group into this new model, and we are working with our members, volunteers and the community to do this. We are also excited to start welcoming individual members into the fold.” Liveris said.

Rainbow Futures Chair Conrad Liveris.

The chair also addressed concerns about the roles of Rainbow Futures board and it’s Steering Group.

“The role of the board is straightforward: to provide governance and oversight with the community’s best interests at heart. At the same time, the Steering Group – composed of dedicated volunteers – plays a vital role in carrying out the day-to-day work of the organisation, similar to a management or operating team. They advise the board on important matters, just as the board’s direction and guidance support their efforts.

“These governance arrangements are well-aligned with practices found in many other organisations, ensuring we remain transparent and effective.

“Rainbow Futures WA seeks to be the best advocacy body we can be for the community.” Liveris said.

