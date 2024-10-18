Rainbow Futures named WA’s peak body for the LGBTIQA+ communities

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

Rainbow Futures WA has been named as the new independent peak body to represent Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex and Asexual Plus (LGBTQIA+) people in Western Australia following a competitive tender process by the Department of Communities (Communities).

Rainbow Futures WA is a consortium of WA-based LGBTQIA+ community organisations. The peak body will work with the State Government and the LGBTQIA+ Community Reference Group to support the development and implementation of WA’s first LGBTQIA+ Inclusion Strategy, including co-chairing the Reference Group with Communities.

Youth Minister, Hannah Beazley, said establishing the peak bodies was important stage in the WA government’s approach to helping local communities.

“Establishing WA’s first LGBTQIA+ peak body is an important step in the Cook Labor Government’s commitment to inclusion and equality in WA.” Beazley said.

“As the inaugural peak body, Rainbow Futures WA will play an important role in representing and advocating for the interests of LGBTQIA+ people across Western Australia.”

“I’m looking forward to working with Rainbow Futures on the development of WA’s first LGBTQIA+ Inclusion Strategy with the LGBTQIA+ Reference Group and the broader WA community.”

Community Services Minister Sabine Winton said Rainbow Futures would play an essential role in the government’s approach to tackling discrimination and disadvantage.

Rainbow Futures welcome the news from the WA government

The group welcomed the funding announcement and apoointment as a peak body noting that Rainbow Futures WA had been fulfilling the role without external funding for many years.

Spokesperson for RFWA, Misty Farquhar OAM, said recognition of this work is a significant milestone for the community, noting that this is the first time LGBTIQA+ peak body funding has been granted in WA.

“We have worked tirelessly with LGBTIQA+ community organisations and advocates over many years to achieve law reform outcomes and increase the capacity of services and groups to respond to community needs.

“This funding is symbolic for our community, allowing RFWA to continue the vital, community-centred, collaborative work we do, while also enabling us to expand our reach and achieve positive outcomes for the rights and wellbeing of LGBTIQA+ communities in WA.

“RFWA is a consortium of WA-based LGBTIQA+ community organisations and individuals. We have always been focused on working collaboratively to build state-based strengths, partnerships, and opportunities for funding, advocacy, and consultation on LGBTIQA+ issues.” Farquhar said.

The group noted that their Rainbow Portfolio proposal which was presented directly to Premier Roger Cook had laid the foundation for the WA LGBTIQA+ Inclusion Strategy, and secured government funding for Living Proud WA, TransFolk of WA and GRAI – GLBTI Rights in Ageing Inc.

“This recognition and funding allows RFWA to continue to advance this mission and strengthens our position as a respected voice for the LGBTIQA+ community in WA.

“We look forward to continuing this journey and working alongside community members, stakeholders, and LGBTIQA+ allies to create a safer, more inclusive future for all.

“The Board, Steering Group and all involved in RFWA are honoured and humbled by this responsibility. We look forward to working with our community to take our work to the next level, for a more inclusive and equal WA.” Farquhar said.

Rainbow Futures brings together an array of LGBTIQA+ groups but not everyone is onboard

The community group Rainbow Futures formed in 2019 with the goal of bringing together the diverse range of community groups across the LGBTIQA+ communities.



Staff from OUTinPerth assisted in the early stage of the development of the organisation helping with community forums and initial fundraising.

In May 2024 the organisation was formally established as a company and information about it’s constitution and formal structure were shared with community groups. The registration of the company was done with the assistance of law firm King & Wood Mallesons.

The directors of Rainbow Futures are Barry Cosker, current chair of Living Proud WA, Conrad Liveris, current chair of WAAC (formerly the WA AIDS Council), and Thomas Drake-Brockman, the current chair of Transfolk of WA.

After the group’s new constitution was shared with members, GRAI, the community organisation focused on the rights of older members of the community withdrew from the coalition.

“GRAI has identified significant concerns within the constitution of Rainbow Futures WA Ltd regarding the implementation of the Steering Group and its potential classification as ‘Shadow Directors’ under the Australian Corporations Act 2001.” the GRAI Board said in an update to their members.

“These concerns pose risks to the governance and integrity of the organisation. As a result, the Board of GRAI has unanimously resolved to withdraw from Rainbow Futures.



“GRAI remains open to engaging with Rainbow Futures in community events and within other collaborative bodies, such as the LGBTQIA+ Reference Group. We believe this approach allows us to maintain our commitment to robust governance while fostering community collaboration.”

The concern raised regards the structure of RFWA and the interaction of the RFWA Board and it’s Steering Group. RFWA has told OUTinPerth that it’s board is the decision making body of the organisation, while it’s volunteer steering group is akin to a volunteer staff body.

Critics are concerned that the structure could be viewed in the reverse order, with the Steering Group calling the shots. It’s a suggestion RFWA has categorically ruled out.

Today the group has confirmed to OUTinPerth that it’s board comprises the directors of the company, Liveris, Cosker, and Drake-Brockman alongside barrister and solicitor Zarah Burgess.

While the Steering Group comprises Farquhar, Nat Latter, Michelle Hunter, Dani Wright Toussaint, Stevie Lane and Kristi Leigh Gorringe.

WA government makes significant funding increase to LGBTIQA+ groups

Earlier this year, the State Government announced $900,000 to develop the strategy, which is being led by the Department of Communities. That funding was directed towards community groups Living Proud WA, Transfolk of WA, and GRAI: GLBT Rights in Ageing.

The government says the strategy will support a whole-of-government approach to promote inclusion and reduce discrimination for LGBTQIA+ people by identifying priority areas and associated actions to drive long-term systemic change in WA.

Establishing an independent LGBTQIA+ peak body has been cited today as a key milestone of the strategy’s development. The peak body will work across WA to represent the interests of the LGBTQIA+ community. The Department of Communities say they will offer a variety of options for people to provide their input and participate in the development of the strategy.

Declaration: Rainbow Futures Steering Group member Stevie Lane and OUTinPerth co-editor Graeme Watson are both employed by Edith Cowan University. Misty Farquhar and OUTinPerth co-editor Leigh Andrew Hill are both employed by Curtin University.