Rainbow Futures WA LGBTIQA+ Priorities Survey open til July

Local LGBTIQA+ advocacy consortium Rainbow Futures WA launched their second WA LGBTIQA+ Priorities Survey on 17 May.

With its release coinciding with International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersex Discrimination and Transphobia, the survey seeks to take the temperature of Western Australia’s LGBTIQA+ community needs and priorities.

- Advertisement -

The results will be used to inform Rainbow Futures WA’s own advocacy priorities into the near future, as we inevitably approach more elections, parliamentary shake-ups and potential changes in leadership or government.

Launching the survey, the group highlighted that reform is already on its way in Western Australia.

“We are seeing some change – the WA Government recently announced their plans for gender recognition reform, funding for LGBTIQA+ organisations, and plans to establish a WA LGBTIQA+ peak advocacy body and LGBTIQA+ strategy,” the group published alongside the survey.

The Cook Government’s gender recognition reform bill is currently before the Legislative Council, where debate will recommence after the winter recess.

The team also highlight further reforms they are working towards, including stronger protections for LGBTIQA+ people under the WA Equal Opportunity Act, banning of harmful conversion practices, ending forced medical intervention on children with intersex variations and broadening altruistic surrogacy laws – which currently only cater to women and heterosexual couples – to include all people.

Consultation is an important part of community advocacy. Make your voice heard by participating in this survey and help guide Rainbow Futures WA to better understand where our priorities lie.

The WA LGBTIQA+ Priorities Survey is open until 17 July 2024. You can find the survey here.