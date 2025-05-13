Rainbow Migrants’ Karaoke with an Accent returns for IDAHOBIT

A much-loved community event is returning this weekend to mark International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT).

Rainbow Migrants’ Karaoke with an Accent is coming back for a third round, this time to coincide with both IDAHOBIT and the Eurovision Grand Finale with the theme: Singing for Justice.

The event was created by Dr Lukasz Krzyzowski, Vice-Chancellor’s Research Fellow and founder of Edith Cowan University’s Rainbow Migrants Living Lab.

As part of the School of Arts and Humanities, the research-led initiative aims to foster social connection and wellbeing for LGBTIQA+ migrants, refugees and people from multicultural backgrounds.

“Karaoke with an Accent is about more than singing — it’s a powerful, welcoming space where people can share who they are without fear,” Dr Krzyzowski said.

“It creates vital opportunities for LGBTIQA+ migrants to connect, heal, and be seen.”

The event brings together folks from all backgrounds to sing in many languages and celebate diversity within our community – an important theme to consider this IDAHOBIT.

“This event on IDAHOBIT is a reminder that while progress has been made, safety and equality can never be taken for granted,” Dr Krzyzowski said.

“In many parts of the world, same-sex relationships and diverse gender expressions are still criminalised. Even in places seen as “safe,” recent shifts show that rights can be fragile and easily rolled back.

“Discrimination and exclusion remain part of daily life for many — a call to stay vigilant, united, and committed to justice.”

Karaoke with an Accent will be held at Connections Nightclub on Saturday, 17 May from 7pm. For more, head to Humanitix.

