‘Real Housewives of Melbourne’ returns with old foes and fresh faces

Screen,Tv | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Foxtel’s Real Housewives of Melbourne is returning for a fifth series. The show was due to be on our screens last year, but was held off due to COVID-19.

The delay has resulted in some cast changes with audiences favourites, and original cast members, Gina Liano and Lydia Schiavello opting out of the series. In their place one of the original cast members is returning, Jackie Gillies, professional psychics and wife of Silverchair drummer Ben Gillies, is putting her stilettos back on and returning for the fifth season.

When production commences this week, Jackie will be reunited with returning Housewives Gamble Breaux – a singer songwriter who shares her Mornington Peninsula home with husband Dr Rick Wolfe, stepson Luke and six Pomeranian fur babies; and Janet Roach – co-founder of Raw Essentials Tea and The Roach Foundation (providing much needed emotional and financial support to burns patients) and mother to two boys and two beloved fur babies.

FOXTEL have also announced new housewife Simone Elliott, a successful businesswoman who juggles a high-flying corporate job with raising two children and studying for her MBA. Simone will share the spotlight and screen this season with the three previously announced glamorous new Housewives: yoga teacher, qualified personal trainer and mother of three Cherry Dipietrantonio; self-made business woman, “Champagne Dame” Kyla Kirkpatrick; and multi award-winning news anchor and mother of one, Anjali Rao.

While Liano and Schiavello have left the series, there’s also no return for some of the newer cast members from season 4, which was on our screens back in early 2018. Venus Behbahani-Clark and Sally Bloomfield stayed with the show for just one season.

While the Melbourne based show has had some longevity, sister shows based in Sydney and Auckland have only lasted single seasons.

Foxtel’s Group General Manager, LifeStyle, Wendy Moore said the broadcaster knew fans were eagerly awaiting another installment from the Melbourne set.

“The Real Housewives of Melbourne has had our fans on the edge of their seat – desperate for its return. It’s quite simply the most popular reality program, loved by our audiences for the fun, outrageous and laugh-out-loud personalities. We are thrilled with the new line-up of strong, successful women and can’t wait for viewers to get a window into their lives – it is sure to be, once again, compulsive viewing.”

The show will air on Foxtel later this year.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.